ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex HCM and Swipeclock rolled out their newly developed best in class integration in late 2020. The integration is focused on providing increased efficiencies for employers and payroll service bureau processors, while also providing a seamless experience for employees.
The two companies have worked in lockstep to gather market feedback, design, iterate, test, and ultimately build this new integration. The new integration provides an improved exchange of time and attendance data with the Apex payroll platform, in turn, providing a unified experience for employers. Additionally, the Swipeclock webclock is now an available option with the Apex HCM employee self-service portal, MyGO.
The new integration was created by Apex, in cooperation with Swipeclock. It streamlines data synchronization between employee time and attendance and payroll, providing a unified solution for small business employers. The enhanced synchronization ensures seamless transfer of employee data, including worked hours, terminations, rehires, accruals, and more.
"We're very excited the new integration with Swipeclock is now available to all our mutual payroll service bureaus," stated Wes Muschara, Vice President of Product Management for Apex. "We built the best integrated experience that provides a simple, connected experience for our service bureaus and Swipeclock clients."
Beyond payroll software, Apex is known for its unmatched personal service and easiest to use payroll / HCM platform for service bureaus. Apex helps these organizations to navigate payroll trends and constantly changing regulations while providing training and best-practice research to enable service bureaus to grow successfully.
The integration is available now. Please contact Apex HCM or Swipeclock to initiate the integration setup. Payroll Service Bureaus must be a partner of both Apex HCM and Swipeclock.
Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.
