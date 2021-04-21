TOWNSON. Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Physics Partners (APP), the largest medical physics business services and support company in the United States, today announced a new partnership with D. Harris Consulting. One of Texas' leading authorities on nuclear medicine, D. Harris Consulting will further extend APP's footprint into the Austin and Houston markets. D. Harris Consulting will work alongside APP's Radcom Associates, the largest medical physics practice in Texas, to support local and regional medical physics needs.
Founded in 1995, D. Harris Consulting is led by Danny Harris, a Licensed Medical Physicist with more than 20 years of leadership. Leading hospital systems, healthcare providers, and imaging centers in Texas and the Southern U.S. rely on Danny's highly regarded expertise in nuclear medicine.
"Texas has been a vital market for us, and partnering with D. Harris Consulting was a natural next step to deepen our service to the state. As a trusted leader who is dedicated to serving his communities, Danny will help APP expand our presence in Austin and Houston and complement our existing presence in North Texas via Radcom Associates," said Michael Curry, CEO of Apex Physics Partners.
The partnership with D. Harris Consulting represents the eighth transaction for Apex Physics Partners, which has added five new practice partners over the past 24 months. APP now serves more than 3,400 clients throughout the mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and South, supporting the country's leading health systems, imaging networks, cancer treatment facilities, private practices, and research facilities.
"APP's partnership model stood above all the rest," said Danny Harris. "It's increasingly clear that healthcare systems and imaging centers are looking for a full suite of medical physics and radiation safety services, as well as deep expertise standardizing processes across organizations. I look forward to working with Apex Physics Partners to share new offerings with my clients and serving new communities as Apex expands in Texas."
About Apex Physics Partners
Apex Physics Partners (http://www.apexphysicspartners.com) is the largest medical physics business services support organization in the United States. Through the Apex Physics Support Group, partner physics practices receive an array of support services, including client services, accounting/finance, sales, marketing, human resources, recruiting, information technology, data analytics, vendor management, legal, and insurance. Apex Physics Partners is backed by Blue Sea Capital, a West Palm Beach-based private equity firm with over $750 million in assets under management.
Media Contact
Michael Curry, Apex Physics Partners, (410) 339-5447 x128, mcurry@apexphysicspartners.com
SOURCE Apex Physics Partners