SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, to be held November 9-14, 2020. Details are as follows:

Title of Presentation: APX601, A Novel TNFR2 Antagonist Antibody for Cancer Immunotherapy            (Abstract ID 693)
AUTHORS: Erin L. Filbert, Sushma Krishnan, Ryan Alvarado, George Huang, Frances R. Bahjat, and Xiaodong Yang
PRESENTER: Erin L. Filbert, Ph.D.

The presenting author will answer questions on Wednesday, November 11 from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13 from 4:40 to 5:10 p.m. EST.  

Title of Presentation: Novel Anti-SIRP-α Antibodies with Differentiated Characteristics as Promising Cancer Therapeutics            (Abstract ID 188)
AUTHORS: Minu K. Srivastava, Ryan Alvarado, Sushma Krishnan, Christine Tan, Swati Jalgaonkar, George Huang, Erin L. Filbert, Frances R. Bahjat and Xiaodong Yang
PRESENTER: Erin L. Filbert, Ph.D.

The presenting author will answer questions on Thursday, November 12 from 4:50 to 5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, November 14 from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. EST.  

The posters will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall on November 11-14, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. EST.  

About Apexigen
Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M, APX601 and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its various licensees to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB™ are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.  

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:
Mark Nevins
Sr. Vice President, Business Development
Apexigen
650-931-6236
mnevins@apexigen.com

