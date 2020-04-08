NEW BRIGHTON, Minn., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APi Group Corporation (OTC:JJAQF; LSE:JTWO) ("APG" or the "Company"), today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
The Company has classified two subsidiaries in its Industrial Services segment as assets held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019. The results presented in this announcement on an as adjusted basis include non-cash and other specifically identified adjustments in addition to excluding the impact of these two subsidiaries, which represent a combined $290 million and $229 million of net revenues in 2019 and 2018, respectively. In addition, all of the full year 2019 financial results presented in this announcement combine the results of APi Group, Inc. (the "Predecessor") for the period prior to the October 1, 2019 closing of its acquisition by the Company and the results of the Company following such acquisition (the "Successor").
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:
- Reported net revenues were $985 million, compared to $992 million in the prior year period
- Adjusted net revenues grew organically by 1.0% or $9.0 million to $926 million, compared to $917 million in the prior year period
- Reported gross margin was 20.1%, representing a 208 basis point decline compared to prior year gross margin of 22.2%, primarily due to an additional $22 million in cost of revenues from the amortization of backlog intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting
- Adjusted gross margin was 23.4%, compared to 23.3% for the same period in 2018
- Reported operating loss was $138 million, a $151 million decline from prior year operating income of $13 million, which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses
- Adjusted EBITDA was $109 million or 11.8%, a 97 basis point increase over prior year
- Reported net loss was $150 million, a $145 million decline from prior year net loss of $5 million, which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses and reported net loss was $0.89 per diluted share
- Adjusted net income was $61 million, representing a $11 million increase over prior year and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.35, a $0.06 increase over prior year
Full Year 2019 Highlights:
- Combined net revenues were $4.1 billion (Predecessor $3.1 billion and Successor $985 million), an increase of $364 million or 9.8% over prior year
- Adjusted combined net revenues grew 8.7% or $303 million to $3.8 billion, compared to $3.5 billion in the prior year period with segment growth of 4.2% in Safety Services, 9.9% in Specialty Services and 10.7% in Industrial Services
- Adjusted combined net revenues grew organically by 7.7% or $272 million to $3.8 billion, compared to $3.5 billion in the prior year period with organic growth of 4.5% in Safety Services, 7.0% in Specialty Services and 10.9% in Industrial Services
- Reported combined gross margin was 19.6%, representing a 151 basis point decline compared to prior year gross margin of 21.1%, primarily due to an additional $22 million in cost of revenues from the amortization of backlog intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting
- Adjusted combined gross margin was 21.5%, compared to 22.0% in 2018, driven primarily by a decline in the Industrial Services segment
- Reported combined operating loss was $59 million, a $221 million decline from prior year operating income of $162 million, which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses
- Adjusted combined EBITDA was $393 million or 10.3%, a 51 basis point increase over prior year
- Reported combined net loss was $67 million, a $203 million decline from prior year net income of $136 million, which was largely impacted by transaction related and non-recurring expenses, and reported net loss was $1.15 per share
- Adjusted combined net income of $212 million, representing a $29 million increase over prior year and adjusted combined diluted EPS was $1.22, a $0.17 increase over prior year
Russ Becker, APi Group's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our organic revenue growth and increasing margin profile reflects the continued shift in our business towards more profitable, recurring service opportunities while maintaining a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3%."
"Facing the worldwide shock wave of COVID-19 has brought out the best in APi's culture and our leadership organization. I need and want to thank each of our employees for their sacrifices. They have put APi first. The safety, health and well-being of all our employees remains paramount, and we will continue to be proactive in taking measures that we expect to help protect our business and all of our constituencies."
APi Co-Chairman James E. Lillie added, "We continue to be encouraged by the long-term opportunities that lie ahead for the business. Since joining forces with the APi leadership team we have made progress as planned on all of the short-term milestones and objectives for the Company. The financial results for 2019 speak to the strength of APi's operating model and the team's focus on driving higher margin growth as well as our ability to generate cash and run the business with a strong balance sheet. We believe we are prepared to seize opportunities as we move through 2020 and continue to execute on our long-term goals for the business."
Conference Call
About APi
APi Group is a market-leading business services provider of life safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi Group provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at https://www.apigroupinc.com/.
This press release contains non-U.S. GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and includes a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release and the additional financial information both in explaining its results to shareholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of its businesses. The Company's management believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures (a) permit investors to view the company's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate the Company's past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (b) permit investors to compare the Company with its peers and (c) determine certain elements of management's incentive compensation. Specifically:
- The Company's management believes that "adjusted" net revenues, "adjusted" gross margin, "adjusted" SG&A expense, "adjusted" operating income (loss), "adjusted" earnings per share, "adjusted" interest and "adjusted" tax rates, which exclude business transformation and other expenses for the integration of acquired businesses, the impact and results of two subsidiaries in the Company's Industrial Services segment which the Company has classified as assets held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019, and one-time and other events such as impairment charges, share-based compensation, transaction and other costs related to acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions, and certain tax benefits from the APi Acquisition, are useful because they provide investors with a meaningful perspective on the current underlying performance of the Company's core ongoing operations.
- The Company also presents changes in organic net revenues to provide a more complete understanding of underlying revenue trends by providing net revenues on a consistent basis as it excludes the impacts of significant acquisitions, planned or completed divestitures, and changes in foreign currency from year-over-year comparisons.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is the measure of profitability used by management to manage its segments and, accordingly, in its segment reporting. The Company supplements the reporting of its consolidated financial information with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of certain non-cash and other specifically identified items ("Adjusted EBITDA"). The Company believes these non-U.S. GAAP measures provide meaningful information and help investors understand the Company's financial results and assess its prospects for future performance. The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its performance, both internally and as compared with its peers, because it excludes certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. Consolidated EBITDA is calculated in a manner consistent with Segment EBITDA, which is a measure of segment profitability.
- The Company presents free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are liquidity measures used by management as factors in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures.
- The Company presents non-U.S. GAAP financial measures on a combined basis to illustrate the impact of the combined Predecessor and Successor periods as a result of the APi Acquisition. The Company believes that these combined measures are useful in understanding the overall operating performance of the combined business during 2019 as compared to the performance in the prior year period and provide a more complete picture of the Company's results after factoring in its current debt and capitalization structure.
While the Company believes these non-U.S. GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is included later in this press release.
APi Group Corporation
For the three months ended December 31,
2019
2018
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
Net revenues
$
985
$
992
Cost of revenues
787
772
Gross profit
198
220
Selling, general and administrative expenses
336
207
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets
-
-
Operating income (loss)
(138)
13
Interest expense, net
16
8
Investment income and other, net
(6)
4
Income (loss) before income tax provision
(148)
1
Income tax provision
2
6
Net loss
$
(150)
$
(5)
Loss per ordinary share
Basic
$
(0.89)
NM
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
169.4
NM
* NM - NOT MEANINGFUL
APi Group Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (GAAP)
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2018
Period from
Year ended
January 1, 2019 to
Year ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Predecessor)
Net revenues
$
985
$
3,107
$
3,728
Cost of revenues
787
2,503
2,941
Gross profit
198
604
787
Selling, general and administrative expenses
359
490
625
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets
-
12
-
Operating income (loss)
(161)
102
162
Investment income and other, net
15
20
22
Other (income) expense, net
(25)
(11)
(6)
Income (loss) before income tax provision
(151)
93
146
Income tax provision
2
7
10
Net income (loss)
$
(153)
$
86
$
136
Loss per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
$
(1.15)
NM
NM
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
133.1
NM
NM
* NM - NOT MEANINGFUL
APi Group Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (GAAP)
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
256
$
54
Accounts receivable, net
730
765
Inventories, net
58
56
Contract assets
245
240
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
33
27
Assets held for sale
20
-
Total current assets
1,342
1,142
Property, plant and equipment, net
402
328
Operating lease right of use assets
105
-
Goodwill
980
320
Intangible assets, net
1,121
204
Other assets
61
47
Total assets
$
4,011
$
2,041
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$
19
$
295
Accounts payable
156
174
Other accrued liabilities
355
327
Deferred consideration
73
-
Contract liabilities
193
203
Operating and finance leases
27
-
Total current liabilities
823
999
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,171
305
Deferred income taxes
23
-
Operating and finance leases
95
-
Other noncurrent liabilities
142
104
Total liabilities
2,254
1,408
Total shareholders' equity
1,757
633
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,011
$
2,041
APi Group Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (GAAP)
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
For the years ended
Period from
Year ended
January 1, 2019 to
Year ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Predecessor)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) as reported
$
(153)
$
86
$
136
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
69
78
109
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets
-
12
-
Deferred taxes
(2)
1
-
Share-based compensation expense
156
35
3
Other, net
(2)
-
(1)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions
82
(67)
(135)
Net cash provided by operating activities
150
145
112
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,565)
(6)
(234)
Purchases of property and equipment
(11)
(53)
(74)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
5
7
5
Advances (payments) on notes receivable, net
27
1
3
Proceeds of marketable securities, net
816
-
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,728)
(51)
(300)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term borrowings and revolving credit line
1,214
76
315
Payments on long-term borrowings
-
(17)
(12)
Deferred financing costs paid
(24)
-
(1)
Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration
(2)
(16)
(25)
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrant exercise
210
-
-
Distributions paid
-
(53)
(74)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,398
(10)
203
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(1)
-
(2)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(181)
84
13
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
437
54
41
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
256
$
138
$
54
APi Group Corporation
Adjusted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (non-GAAP)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
AS REPORTED
AS ADJUSTED
AS REPORTED
AS ADJUSTED
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
Adjustments
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Adjustments
December 31, 2018
(Successor)
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Predecessor)
Net revenues
$
985
$
(59)
(a)
$
926
$
992
$
(75)
(a)
$
917
Cost of revenues
787
(56)
(a)
709
772
(69)
(a)
703
(22)
(b)
Gross profit
198
19
217
220
(6)
214
Selling, general and administrative expenses
336
(5)
(a)
131
207
(6)
(a)
132
(29)
(b)
(11)
(b)
(156)
(c)
(58)
(d)
(15)
(d)
Operating income (loss)
(138)
224
86
13
69
82
Interest expense, net
16
-
16
8
8
(e)
16
Other (income) expense, net
(6)
-
(6)
4
-
4
Income (loss) before income tax provision
(148)
224
76
1
61
62
Income tax provision
2
13
(f)
15
6
6
(f)
12
Net income (loss)
$
(150)
$
211
$
61
$
(5)
$
55
$
50
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.89)
NM
$
0.35
NM
NM
$
0.29
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
169.4
4.5
(h)
173.9
NM
173.9
(i)
173.9
* NM - NOT MEANINGFUL
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to intangibles assets.
(c)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-cash, share-based compensation costs, primarily including $155 million for the Founder Preferred Shares dividend rights.
(d)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the following non-recurring costs in 2019: $5 million of costs related to business process transformation and public company registration, listing and compliance and $10 million of potential and completed acquisition-related costs, and elimination of the following non-recurring costs in 2018: $33 million of contingent consideration related to acquired businesses and $25 million of charges and costs under prior ownership not expected to continue or recur following the APi Acquisition.
(e)
Adjustment to reflect an increase in interest expense of $14 million related to the $1.2 billion of Term Loan at a rate of 4.29% issued in connection with the APi Acquisition and $2 million related to amortization of debt issuance costs and commitment fees, offset by elimination of $8 million of interest expense related to the Predecessor's Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility.
(f)
Adjustment to reflect the tax effect of adjustments and a restatement of the Company's tax expense to the Company's adjusted effective tax rate of 20% (taking into consideration the approximately $350 million tax asset acquired with the APi Acquisition and including the period from January 1 through September 30, 2019 for both Successor and Predecessor).
(g)
Not used.
(h)
Adjustment to reflect the diluted weighted average shares outstanding following the APi Acquisition and includes the dilutive impact associated with the deemed conversion of Founder Preferred Shares and restricted stock units.
(i)
Adjustment to reflect the adjusted, diluted weighted average shares outstanding as if the APi Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018. Excludes 64.5 million warrants outstanding, which are exercisable at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of 21.5 million ordinary shares.
APi Group Corporation
Adjusted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (non-GAAP)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
AS REPORTED
AS REPORTED
AS ADJUSTED
Period from
Year ended
January 1, 2019 to
Year ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Adjustments
December 31, 2019
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Combined)
(Combined)
Net revenues
$
985
$
3,107
$
4,092
$
(290)
(a)
$
3,802
Cost of revenues
787
2,503
3,290
(283)
(a)
3,007
(22)
(b)
(22)
Gross profit
198
604
802
15
817
Selling, general and administrative expenses
359
490
849
(33)
(a)
509
(54)
(b)
(193)
(c)
(60)
(d)
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and other assets
-
12
12
(12)
(e)
Operating income (loss)
(161)
102
(59)
367
308
Interest expense, net
15
20
35
24
(f)
59
Other (income) expense, net
(25)
(11)
(36)
20
(g)
(16)
Income (loss) before income tax provision
(151)
93
(58)
323
265
Income tax provision
2
7
9
44
(h)
53
Net income (loss)
$
(153)
$
86
$
(67)
$
279
$
212
Earnings (loss) per share
Diluted
$
(1.15)
NM
$
(0.50)
NM
$
1.22
Weighted average shares outstanding
Diluted
133.1
NM
133.1
40.5
(i)
173.6
* NM - NOT MEANINGFUL
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to intangibles assets.
(c)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-cash, share-based compensation costs, primarily including $155 million for the Founder Preferred Shares dividend rights in 2019 and equity-based compensation related to prior ownership.
(d)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the following non-recurring costs: $17 million of costs related to business process transformation and public company registration, listing and compliance, $18 million of charges and costs under prior ownership not expected to continue or recur following the APi Acquisition, and $25 million of potential and completed acquisition-related costs.
(e)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill and intangibles attributable to one of the Predecessor's acquired business during the period from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019.
(f)
Adjustment to reflect an increase in interest expense of $38 million related to the $1.2 billion of Term Loan at a rate of 4.29% issued in connection with the APi Acquisition and $5 million related to amortization of debt issuance costs and commitment fees, offset by elimination of $19 million of interest expense related to the Predecessor's Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility.
(g)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of APG investment income prior to the APi Acquisition that is not expected to recur. Cash from these investments was used to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the APi Acquisition.
(h)
Adjustment to reflect the tax effect of adjustments and a restatement of the Company's tax expense to the Company's adjusted effective tax rate of 20% (taking into consideration the approximately $350 million tax asset acquired with the APi Acquisition and including the period from January 1 through September 30, 2019 for both Successor and Predecessor).
(i)
Adjustment to reflect the inclusion of 4 million Founder Preferred Shares, convertible to common on a 1:1 basis and the full year impact of 48.5 million shares issued in connection with the APi Acquisition. Excludes 64.5 million warrants outstanding, which are exercisable at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of 21.5 million ordinary shares.
APi Group Corporation
Adjusted Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (non-GAAP)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2018
AS REPORTED
AS ADJUSTED
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2018
Adjustments
December 31, 2018
(Predecessor)
(Predecessor)
Net revenues
$
3,728
$
(229)
(a)
$
3,499
Cost of revenues
2,941
(211)
(a)
2,730
Gross profit
787
(18)
769
Selling, general and administrative expenses
625
(15)
(a)
489
(47)
(b)
(74)
(d)
Operating income (loss)
162
118
280
Interest expense, net
22
35
(f)
57
Other (income) expense, net
(6)
-
(6)
Income (loss) before income tax provision
146
83
229
Income tax provision
10
36
(h)
46
Net income (loss)
$
136
$
47
$
183
Earnings (loss) per share
Diluted
NM
NM
$
1.05
Weighted average shares outstanding
Diluted
NM
173.6
(i)
173.6
* NM - NOT MEANINGFUL
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to intangibles assets.
(c)
Not used.
(d)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the following non-recurring costs: $10 million of costs related to non-recurring operational matters, $30 million of charges and costs under prior ownership not expected to continue or recur following the APi Acquisition, and $34 million of potential and completed acquisition-related costs.
(e)
Not used.
(f)
Adjustment to reflect an increase in interest expense of $51 million related to the $1.2 billion of Term Loan at a rate of 4.29% issued in connection with the APi Acquisition and $6 million related to amortization of debt issuance costs and commitment fees, offset by elimination of $22 million of interest expense related to the Predecessor's Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility.
(g)
Not used.
(h)
Adjustment to reflect the tax effect of adjustments and a restatement of the Company's tax expense to the Company's adjusted effective tax rate of 20% (taking into consideration the approximately $350 million tax asset acquired with the APi Acquisition and including the period from January 1 through September 30, 2019 for both Successor and Predecessor).
(i)
Adjustment to reflect the adjusted, diluted weighted average shares outstanding as if the APi Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018. Excludes 64.5 million warrants outstanding, which are exercisable at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of 21.5 million ordinary shares.
APi Group Corporation
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the years ended
Period from
Year ended
January 1, 2019 to
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Combined)
(Predecessor)
Net income (loss) as reported
$
(150)
$
(5)
$
(153)
$
86
$
(67)
$
136
Adjustments to reconcile to net income (loss)
Interest expense, net
16
8
15
20
35
22
Income tax provision
2
6
2
7
9
10
Depreciation and amortization
69
33
69
78
147
109
EBITDA
$
(63)
$
42
$
(67)
$
191
$
124
$
277
Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA:
Businesses classified as held-for-sale
(a)
1
(1)
1
23
24
(7)
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets
(b)
-
-
-
12
12
-
Share-based compensation costs
(c)
156
4
156
37
193
4
Potential and completed acquisitions expenses
(d)
10
33
21
4
25
34
Expenses related to prior ownership
(e)
-
21
-
18
18
36
Public company registration, listing and compliance
(f)
5
-
17
-
17
-
Investment income
(g)
-
-
(20)
-
(20)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
109
$
99
$
108
$
285
$
393
$
344
Adjusted net revenues
$
926
$
917
$
3,802
$
3,499
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
11.8%
10.8%
10.3%
9.8%
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill and intangibles attributable to one of the Predecessor's acquired business during the period from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019.
(c)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-cash, share-based compensation costs, primarily including $155 million for the Founder Preferred Shares dividend rights in 2019 and equity-based compensation related to prior ownership.
(d)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of contingent consideration related to acquired businesses, transaction expenses associated with the APi Acquisition and other potential and completed acquisition-related costs.
(e)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of charges and costs under prior ownership not expected to continue or recur following the APi Acquisition.
(f)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs relating to public company registration, listing and compliance.
(g)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of APG investment income prior to the APi Acquisition that is not expected to recur. Cash from these investments was used to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the APi Acquisition.
APi Group Corporation
Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP)
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the years ended
AS ADJUSTED
AS ADJUSTED
AS ADJUSTED
AS ADJUSTED
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Safety Services
Adjusted net revenues
$
435
$
435
$
1,777
$
1,705
Adjusted gross profit
135
134
533
499
Adjusted EBITDA
59
53
233
202
Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
31.0%
30.8%
30.0%
29.3%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
13.6%
12.2%
13.1%
11.8%
Specialty Services
Adjusted net revenues
$
386
$
334
$
1,493
$
1,359
Adjusted gross profit
70
61
238
219
Adjusted EBITDA
50
38
174
146
Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
18.1%
18.3%
15.9%
16.1%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
13.0%
11.4%
11.7%
10.7%
Industrial Services (a)
Adjusted net revenues
$
108
$
152
$
547
$
494
Adjusted gross profit
12
19
46
51
Adjusted EBITDA
12
15
36
38
Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
11.1%
12.5%
8.4%
10.3%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
11.1%
9.9%
6.6%
7.7%
Corporate and Eliminations
Adjusted net revenues
$
(3)
$
(4)
$
(15)
$
(59)
Adjusted EBITDA
(12)
(7)
(50)
(42)
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
NM
NM
NM
NM
Total Consolidated (a)
Adjusted net revenues
$
926
$
917
$
3,802
$
3,499
Adjusted gross profit
217
214
817
769
Adjusted EBITDA
109
99
393
344
Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
23.4%
23.3%
21.5%
22.0%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of adjusted net revenues
11.8%
10.8%
10.3%
9.8%
* NM - NOT MEANINGFUL
Notes:
(a)
Adjusted financial information reflects the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
APi Group Corporation
Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP)
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the years ended
Period from
Year ended
January 1, 2019 to
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Combined)
(Predecessor)
Safety Services
Safety Services EBITDA
$
59
$
48
$
59
$
170
$
229
$
197
Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA:
Share-based compensation costs
(a)
-
-
-
2
2
-
Expenses related to prior ownership
(b)
2
2
-
Potential and completed acquisitions expenses
(d)
-
5
-
-
-
5
Safety Services adjusted EBITDA
$
59
$
53
$
59
$
174
$
233
$
202
Specialty Services
Specialty Services EBITDA
$
50
$
18
$
50
$
111
$
161
$
125
Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA:
Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets
(c)
-
-
-
12
12
-
Potential and completed acquisitions expenses
(d)
-
20
-
-
-
21
Expenses related to prior ownership
(b)
-
-
-
1
1
-
Specialty Services adjusted EBITDA
$
50
$
38
$
50
$
124
$
174
$
146
Industrial Services
Industrial Services EBITDA
$
9
$
8
$
9
$
21
$
30
$
37
Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA:
Businesses classified as held-for-sale
(e)
1
(1)
1
4
5
(7)
Potential and completed acquisitions expenses
(d)
2
8
2
(1)
1
8
Industrial Services adjusted EBITDA
$
12
$
15
$
12
$
24
$
36
$
38
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-cash, equity-based compensation related to prior ownership.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of charges and costs under prior ownership not expected to continue or recur following the APi Acquisition.
(c)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill and intangibles attributable to one of the Predecessor's business during the period from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019.
(d)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of potential and completed acquisition-related costs.
(e)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
APi Group Corporation
Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP)
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2019
AS REPORTED
AS REPORTED
AS ADJUSTED
Year ended
January 1, 2019 to
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
Adjustments
December 31, 2019
Safety Services
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Combined)
(Combined)
Net revenues
$ 435
$ 1,342
$ 1,777
$ -
$ 1,777
Cost of revenues
310
944
1,254
(10)
(a)
1,244
Gross profit
$ 125
$ 398
$ 523
$ 10
$ 533
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
28.7%
29.7%
29.4%
30.0%
Specialty Services
Net revenues
$ 386
$ 1,107
$ 1,493
$ -
$ 1,493
Cost of revenues
324
939
1,263
(8)
(a)
1,255
Gross profit
$ 62
$ 168
$ 230
$ 8
$ 238
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
16.1%
15.2%
15.4%
15.9%
Industrial Services
Net revenues
$ 167
$ 670
$ 837
$ (290)
(b)
$ 547
Cost of revenues
156
632
788
(283)
(b)
501
(4)
(a)
Gross profit
$ 11
$ 38
$ 49
$ (3)
$ 46
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
6.6%
5.7%
5.9%
8.4%
Corporate and Eliminations
Net revenues
$ (3)
$ (12)
$ (15)
$ -
$ (15)
Cost of revenues
(3)
(12)
(15)
-
(15)
Total Consolidated
Net revenues
$ 985
$ 3,107
$ 4,092
$ (290)
(b)
$ 3,802
Cost of revenues
787
2,503
3,290
(283)
(b)
2,985
(22)
(a)
Gross profit
$ 198
$ 604
$ 802
$ 15
$ 817
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
20.1%
19.4%
19.6%
21.5%
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to the backlog intangibles assets.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
APi Group Corporation
Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP)
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2018
AS REPORTED
AS ADJUSTED
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2018
Adjustments
December 31, 2018
Safety Services
(Predecessor)
(Predecessor)
Net revenues
$ 1,705
-
$ 1,705
Cost of revenues
1,206
-
1,206
Gross profit
$ 499
-
$ 499
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
29.3%
29.3%
Specialty Services
Net revenues
$ 1,359
-
$ 1,359
Cost of revenues
1,140
-
1,140
Gross profit
$ 219
-
$ 219
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
16.1%
16.1%
Industrial Services
Net revenues
$ 723
(229)
(a)
$ 494
Cost of revenues
654
(211)
(a)
443
Gross profit
$ 69
(18)
$ 51
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
9.5%
10.3%
Corporate and Eliminations
Net revenues
$ (59)
-
$ (59)
Cost of revenues
(59)
-
(59)
Total Consolidated
Net revenues
$ 3,728
(229)
(a)
$ 3,499
Cost of revenues
2,941
(211)
(a)
2,730
Gross profit
$ 787
$ (18)
$ 769
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
21.1%
22.0%
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
APi Group Corporation
Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP)
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31, 2019
For the three months ended December 31, 2018
AS REPORTED
AS ADJUSTED
AS REPORTED
AS ADJUSTED
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
Adjustments
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Adjustments
December 31, 2018
(Successor)
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Predecessor)
Safety Services
Net revenues
$ 435
$ -
$ 435
$ 435
$ -
$ 435
Cost of revenues
310
(10)
(a)
300
301
-
301
Gross profit
$ 125
$ 10
$ 135
$ 134
$ -
$ 134
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
28.7%
31.0%
30.8%
30.8%
Specialty Services
Net revenues
$ 386
$ -
$ 386
$ 334
$ -
$ 334
Cost of revenues
324
(8)
(a)
316
273
-
273
Gross profit
$ 62
$ 8
$ 70
$ 61
$ -
$ 61
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
16.1%
18.1%
18.3%
18.3%
Industrial Services
Net revenues
$ 167
$ (59)
(b)
$ 108
$ 227
$ (75)
(b)
$ 152
Cost of revenues
156
(56)
(b)
96
202
(69)
(b)
133
(4)
(a)
-
-
-
Gross profit
$ 11
$ 1
$ 12
$ 25
$ (6)
$ 19
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
6.6%
11.1%
11.0%
12.5%
Corporate and Eliminations
Net revenues
$ (3)
$ -
$ (3)
$ (4)
$ -
$ (4)
Cost of revenues
(3)
-
(3)
(4)
-
(4)
Total Consolidated
Net revenues
$ 985
$ (59)
(b)
$ 926
$ 992
$ (75)
(b)
$ 917
Cost of revenues
787
(22)
(a)
709
772
(69)
(b)
703
(56)
(b)
Gross profit
$ 198
$ 19
$ 217
$ 220
$ (6)
$ 214
Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues
20.1%
23.4%
22.2%
23.3%
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to the backlog intangibles assets.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of amounts related to businesses classified as held-for-sale as of December 31, 2019.
APi Group Corporation
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Conversion (non-GAAP)
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
For the year ended December 31,
Period from
Year ended
January 1, 2019 to
Year ended
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
(Successor)
(Predecessor)
(Combined)
Net cash provided by operating activities (As Reported)
$
150
$
145
$
295
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(11)
(53)
(64)
Free cash flow
$
139
$
92
$
231
Add: Cash payments related to following items:
Potential and completed acquisitions expenses
(a)
19
5
24
Expenses related to prior ownership
(b)
-
18
18
Public company registration, listing and compliance
(c)
17
-
17
Settlement of Predecessor stock options
(d)
62
-
62
Adjusted free cash flow
$
237
$
115
$
352
Adjusted EBITDA
$
108
$
285
$
393
Adjusted free cash flow conversion
90%
Notes:
(a)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of potential and completed acquisition-related costs.
(b)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of charges and costs under prior ownership not expected to continue or recur following the APi Acquisition.
(c)
Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs relating to public company registration, listing and compliance.
(d)
Adjustment to eliminate the cash settlement of equity compensation paid by prior ownership at the closing of the APi Acquisition.
APi Group Corporation
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Organic Revenue Growth (non-GAAP)
(Unaudited)
For the year ended December 31, 2019
(Combined)
AS REPORTED
Acquisitions
Net revenue
and planned
Foreign currency
Organic net
growth
divestitures, net (a)
translation (b)
revenue growth (c)
Safety Services
4.2%
0.0%
(0.3%)
4.5%
Specialty Services
9.9%
2.9%
-
7.0%
Industrial Services
15.8%
5.1%
(0.2%)
10.9%
Combined consolidated
9.8%
2.2%
(0.1%)
7.7%
Notes:
(a)
Acquisitions include pre-acquisition net revenues in their respective years of acquisition. Planned divestitures exclude net revenues for both 2019 and 2018 for the Company's businesses held for sale.
(b)
Represents the effect of foreign currency on 2019 reported net revenues, calculated as the difference between the 2019 reported net revenues and the 2019 local currency net revenues converted at the prior year average monthly exchange rates (excluding acquisitions and divestitures).
(c)
Organic net revenue growth provides a consistent basis for year-over-year comparisons in net revenues as it excludes the impacts of acquisitions, planned and completed divestitures, and the impact of changes due to foreign currency translation.