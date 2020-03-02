ELEANOR, W.Va., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC ("ARS" or the "Company"), a West Virginia-based rail service provider, announced today its appointment of Derek Kissick, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at ARS. Derek will oversee ongoing business operations with the Company, as well as continue efforts in driving profitability initiatives and business goals. Derek brings extensive rail industry knowledge, superior operational leadership experience and commitment to providing best in class customer experience and service to the ARS team. Prior to joining ARS, Derek was the Executive Vice President of Railcar Repair Operations at CAD Railway Industries. Derek also spent 11 years at Caltrax in Calgary, Canada serving in various roles such as Materials and Operations Manager before being promoted to the President of the company.
"I am delighted to welcome Derek to our team at such an exciting time for the Company," said Scott Driggers, CEO of ARS. "Derek brings a wealth of experience related to the railcar industry, as well as the ability to drive operational excellence across our extensive rail service network. His extensive experience and commitment to customer service will complement the Company's existing culture and continue to improve the customer experience."
About Appalachian Railcar Services
ARS is one of the largest railcar repair companies in the U.S., providing a range of industrial logistics services including certified tank and freight car repair, various interior and exterior cleaning, coating and lining services, mobile repair, on-site customer repair operations, switching operations, and railcar storage. ARS serves numerous Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries, including agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, energy, food processing, and logistics throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Eleanor, WV, the Company operates under a management team with over 150 years of industry experience. For more about ARS, visit www.apprailcar.com.
About GenNx360 Capital Partners
GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include packaging, industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit www.gennx360.com