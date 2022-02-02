LEBANON, N.H., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced the promotions of Matt Molinari and Heather Salerno. Molinari has been promoted from senior vice president of business development to chief operating officer. Previously serving as senior vice president of marketing, Salerno has been promoted to chief marketing officer.
As chief operating officer, Molinari will oversee Appcast's efforts to reach its annual and long-term goals. He will support team members as they identify and execute on opportunities across the organization to drive exceptional results for customers, and operational efficiencies and optimal business performance for Appcast long term. In addition, Molinari will continue to play an integral role in managing partnerships with job boards and applicant tracking systems (ATS) across the globe.
In her new role, Salerno will lead global marketing efforts for Appcast, managing teams that will expand Appcast's presence and client base in both North America and Europe. Salerno remains responsible for overseeing the planning, development and execution of Appcast's marketing strategy and will continue her work to elevate the Appcast brand. Her areas of focus include: leveraging recruitment marketing insights and labor market expertise to produce insightful content, lead generation and strategic account-based marketing to engage net-new customers, market position development for new product features and enhancements, and development of customer marketing programs to foster and deepen customer engagement.
"Matt and Heather's new roles are reflective of their excellent leadership, commitment to driving Appcast's strategic objectives and overall vision as we work to achieve our goals and reach new heights as a company," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "What sets Appcast apart is our incredibly talented team of individuals, and Matt and Heather are two perfect examples of team members who lead with energy and execution, but also empathy, to ensure Appcast's success and growth worldwide."
Appcast has experienced a period of substantial growth over the past few years and nearly doubled the size of its staff in 2021. A growing customer base, the competitive labor market and overall demand for Appcast's programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services have contributed to the major expansion.
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
