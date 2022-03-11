LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apperio announced it will sponsor and present at two separate roundtable events later this month. These roundtables are being held – on opposite sides of the Atlantic – as part of larger events produced by The Lawyer in London and Private Equity International in New York.
The two events are as follows:
1. Smarter Working Week by The Lawyer
This hybrid conference runs from March 21-24, 2022. The sessions will focus on "how the legal function can work more efficiently and dynamically with the wider business and contribute to meaningful cross-industry change." As a part of the conference, Apperio is sponsoring and facilitating two roundtables focused on demonstrating the value of the legal department.
- What: Demonstrating the value of the in-house legal team
- When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 4:00-5:00 p.m. (GMT)
- Where: etc.venues, Chancery Lane, London
- Facilitator: Alun Swift, Head of Marketing and Revenue Operations, Apperio
- Note: This roundtable event will be held in-person; click agenda or registration for more information.
2. CFOs and COOs Spring Roundup by Private Equity International (New York)
This one-day event brings private equity finance and operations leaders together "to benchmark against their peers and create conversations about strategically navigating new challenges caused by the pandemic." Apperio is sponsoring and co-facilitating a series of roundtables on building relationships with outside partners including law firms.
- What: Promoting productive and collaborative relationships with outsourced partners
- When: March 24, 2022, from 8:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (ET)
- Where: Westin Times Square, New York, NY
- Co-facilitator: Eleanor Selby, Customer Success Manager, Apperio
- Note: This roundtable event will be held in-person; click agenda or registration for more information.
"Both of these events provide Apperio with an opportunity to lead discussions about topics that are of interest to our customers. They allow us to listen and interact directly with key market stakeholders and tailor our product accordingly," says Apperio Head of Marketing and Revenue Operations Alun Swift. "We invest considerable resources in research and forums such as these events to stay informed of what customers in our target markets need, and how people, processes and technology can be used to solve pressing industry challenges."
About Apperio
Apperio helps in-house counsel to control legal spend by aggregating matter data, ahead of the invoice, directly from the golden source of truth. Apperio's online software provides analytics, real-time visibility and insights on external legal matters. Rather than accumulating invoices, Apperio works by automating the collection of data directly from law firms' time recording systems. As a result, a greater level of granularity and analysis is possible, weeks before an invoice is received. In-house teams can therefore work proactively and gain confidence from an accurate picture of their spending. In turn, such insights can also improve the forecasting, budgeting and efficiency of the legal department. Currently, Apperio is used daily by more than 50 in-house legal teams including Epiris, EQT, Network Rail, Royal London and Cornerstone. Apperio is based in London, England. For more information, please visit Apperio.com or follow Apperio on LinkedIn or Twitter.
