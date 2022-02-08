SANTA CLARA, Calif., and LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Cells, a leading provider of cell preparation and isolation solutions for tumor biology research, today announced a joint marketing agreement with S2 Genomics to further the field of tumor biology. The joint program leverages S2 Genomics' Proprietary Singulator™ 100 System for dissociation of solid tissue into cell and nuclei suspensions integrated with Applied Cells' proprietary MARS® Acoustics and Magnetic technologies to provide a complete workflow for tissue sample preparation. The automated Singulator gently processes a wide range of tissue types. Once dissociated, the MARS system provides a fast process for debris removal resulting in high purity, high recovery of single cells or nuclei for downstream analytics such as single cell sequencing, flow and image cytometry. The combined power of the platforms ensures fast, gentle processing of precious tissue samples that maintain healthy, non-exhausted cellular structures. 

"We are committed to bringing a total solution approach to our customers," said Janette Phi, CCO of Applied Cells. "Our joint marketing with S2 Genomics provides a powerful combination of Singulator and MARS solutions to the field of tumor biology." 

S2 Genomics is focused on facilitating scientific discovery by providing advanced tools and automated workflows to our customers. Generating highly purified suspensions of cells or nuclei is essential for obtaining high quality single cell genomics or flow cytometry data. We are excited to partner with Applied Cells to deliver superior workflow solutions to our customers.

About S2 Genomics, Inc.

A leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications since 2016. Our technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for single-cell sequencing and cell biology markets, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture. Visit https://S2Genomics.com.

About Applied Cells, Inc.

Applied Cells was founded at the heart of Silicon Valley.  Our team consists of biologists, chemists, physicists, engineers, and business experts. We bridge our cross-disciplinary expertise into delivering best cell and sample processing products that help save lives. Visit www.appliedcells.com

Contacts:

Janette Phi

Applied Cells Inc.

CCO

800-960-3004

329445@email4pr.com

John Bashkin

S2 Genomics, Inc.

CSO

329445@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-cells-inc-enters-collaborative-marketing-agreement-with-s2-genomics-inc-to-provide-a-powerful-tumor-biology-solution-in-tissue-sample-preparation-301477939.html

SOURCE Applied Cells Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.