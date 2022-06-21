Interested family-building grant applicants have until July 1, 2022, to apply for up to $10,000 of financial assistance made possible by SGF and the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation.
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), in partnership with the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation, encourages families affected by infertility to apply for the Fall 2022 family-building grants of up to $10,000 each by July 1, 2022. The Cade Foundation offers three grants:
- Cade Family Building Grant
- Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant, supports SGF patients
- Savannah Grant, supports SGF patients
All SGF patients who apply for the two SGF grants will also be automatically entered into the Cade Foundation Family Building Grant pool at no charge.
To qualify for the grants, applicants must be:
- diagnosed with infertility by a doctor, and
- be a permanent resident or U.S. citizen.
Only one registration is required per applicant regardless of whether the applicant is an individual or a couple.
The grants have changed the lives of more than 100 families to date, including 2021 Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant recipient, Katie, who shares, "I want others who are struggling to conceive to know that they are not alone...I am extremely grateful for the Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant, and I encourage anyone thinking of applying to send in an application."
Shady Grove Fertility grant information
The Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant is specifically designated for SGF patients to honor the memory and legacy of Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, an SGF physician and practice leader who died in an accident in July 2018. Dr. Greenhouse was a well-respected leader and role model and known for his devotion to his life's work: supporting his patients in overcoming infertility. Dr. Greenhouse was a strong supporter of the Cade Foundation and attended many Cade Foundation events with his family over the years.
In 2010, the Cade Foundation established the Savannah Grant, a family-building grant that provides up to $10,000 for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment at SGF. This grant is in honor of Savannah Caroline Pereira, an SGF baby who died in March 2010. In total, the Savannah Fund has raised more than $126,000 to celebrate Savannah's memory and to support families struggling with infertility. To date, the Savannah Grant has supported nine families.
Applicants will be notified by email about funding decisions by October 15, 2022, followed by a formal celebration at the Cade Foundation Family Building Gala on November 12, 2022, in Baltimore.
To apply for these grants, please submit an application for the Cade Foundation Family Building Grant. To make a contribution in support of these grants, please visit the Cade Foundation.
To learn more about overcoming infertility, contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a fertility consult with an SGF physician.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 46 locations, including new locations in Texas, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients in-person and virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.
About Tinina Q. Cade Foundation
The Tinina Q. Cade Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of families battling infertility through education, outreach, and grants that help couples pay for infertility treatment or domestic adoption. In the past decade, through events like the Race for the Family™, Corks with Cade™, and others, SGF and the Cade Foundation have raised more than $1.5 million that is used to fund grants for fertility treatment and adoption for families with infertility and to build awareness about the 1 in 8 couples struggling with infertility. For more information about the Cade Foundation please visit http://www.cadefoundation.org.
