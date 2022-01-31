MADISON, Wis., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade healthy indoor air quality solutions for the home, today announces a strategic partnership with Airthings, a global technology company that produces award-winning, best-selling indoor air quality monitors for radon and other dangerous airborne contaminants that impact overall health and wellness.
The partnership is rooted in addressing a common issue for homeowners everywhere: people spend more than 90% of their time indoors, but most are unaware of their home's indoor air quality—and when they identify a problem, they typically do not have the knowledge and expertise to remedy the situation effectively. The new AprilAire and Airthings partnership is a groundbreaking, full circle integration that combines detection, education and mitigation to offer contractors an intelligent air quality solution tailored specifically to their customer's lifestyle and living environment.
The unique specializations offered by Airthings and AprilAire deliver an unbeatable air quality combo to consumers and HVAC contractors that combines the best in monitoring with the best in hands-on mitigation. Airthings is the worldwide leader in helping people learn about their indoor air quality and identify problems utilizing the brand's line of smart air quality sensors to intelligently monitor conditions in the home. AprilAire is the leader in solving air quality problems with the AprilAire Healthy Air System™ and its complete line of whole-home healthy air solutions and nationwide network of top HVAC experts trained to install them. In partnership, the brands will now provide consumers with a one-stop shop combining the best in radon and air quality monitoring with the best solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature.
"We are proud to partner with Airthings – a company whose purpose so closely aligns with our own of making homes healthy. Together, we will increase awareness of the impact the air we breathe in our homes has on our health and well-being and the availability of effective professional solutions to deliver healthy air" said Dale Philippi, President and CEO of AprilAire. "This alliance is a great example of synergy – when one plus one equals three and our customers realize more value. Working with Airthings, our network of healthy air experts will be better able to tailor solutions to address homeowner concerns."
Airthings will integrate its flagship air quality monitor, View Plus, as a core component of the AprilAire partnership solution. View Plus launched in 2021 and is the most comprehensive and advanced consumer air quality monitor on the market, tracking seven air quality components including particulate matter, CO2 and radon. AprilAire recently added Radon Mitigation Systems to its healthy air solutions portfolio to control radon, the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. Equipped with hub functionality, View Plus will enable HVAC professionals to remotely monitor air quality in the homes they service while also providing full air quality visibility to the homeowners themselves. When problems arise, the professional receives automatic notifications and can take immediate mitigation actions. The newly formed alliance between AprilAire and Airthings will help consumers access information on their air quality with more clarity, and expert consultation than ever before, enabling them to make informed decisions.
"Our new partnership with AprilAire helps consumers navigate complex decisions in a convenient way," said Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings. "Indoor air quality can be a real threat to our health and well-being, which is why proactive monitoring is essential. However, when problems arise, the next steps can seem daunting. By teaming up with AprilAire, our hope is that when people encounter indoor air quality issues, they'll turn to us to evaluate the situation, diagnose the problem, and develop recommendations and solutions to mitigate the situation if necessary—providing peace of mind to people everywhere."
AprilAire and its national network of local healthy air experts will partner with the professionals at Airthings to interpret air quality data, validate issues, and diagnose risks from radon, mold, virus transmission, particulate matter and more helping homeowners breathe easier.
About Airthings
Airthings is a global technology company and producer of award-winning radon and indoor air quality monitors for homeowners, businesses, and professionals. Founded in 2008, Airthings is on a mission to ensure that people around the world recognize the impact of indoor air quality and take control of their health through simple, affordable, and accurate technology solutions while optimizing energy consumption in buildings. Airthings' products have made radon detection and indoor air quality monitoring easy to deploy, accurate, and user friendly, and have received several accolades including the TIME's Best Inventions award and CES Innovation Award Honors. Headquartered in the heart of Oslo, Norway, and with offices in the US and Sweden the company has over 140 employees from more than 30 nationalities—and counting. To see the full range of Airthings indoor air quality monitors and radon detectors or to learn more about the importance of continuous air quality monitoring, please visit airthings.com.
About AprilAire
AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves healthy air and envision a future with healthy air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. The company has an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and makes a healthy air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on its products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a healthy home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System™, and learn about other solutions, visit http://www.aprilaire.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Lisa Reihl, AprilAire, 608-310-6333, Lisa.Reihl@aprilaire.com
Millie Paakkola, Airthings, +47 930 10 690, millie.paakkola@airthings.com
SOURCE AprilAire