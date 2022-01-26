MADISON, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AprilAire, the nationwide leader in delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, temperature, and fresh air supply, will exhibit at two major national HVAC and builder industry trade shows—the 2022 AHR Expo in Las Vegas from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 and the NAHB's IBS (the National Association of Home Builders International Builders' Show) Feb. 8 to Feb. 10 in Orlando. A large team of AprilAire experts and executives will be on hand at these back-to-back industry events to introduce new branding for the company, a new booth design, and to showcase new products.
The two industry events will be the first time the HVACR industry sees AprilAire's new branding design which features a new logo, an updated color palette, and a new typeface. The re-branding was a result of focus group feedback among employees and consumers over the course of six months in 2021 and a team of design experts subsequently working with AprilAire executives and planners to finalize the updated brand design. AprilAire has been the nation's Indoor Air Quality expert since it began offering Healthy Air solutions in 1954 and the company's tried and true commitment to best-in-class products remains behind its new look. The company has also invested in five core values with the goal of bringing homeowners everywhere Healthy Air they can depend on. These core values include healthy living, inspired innovation, simplicity by design, straight talk and real results, and making a difference in the lives of customers, families, and communities.
"We always anticipate exhibiting at trade shows, but this year there's a special excitement at AprilAire's headquarters," said Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation, AprilAire's parent company. "We are proud and excited to share our new branding and the lineup of new products is deep and robust—our news and announcements at both AHR and IBS will help our HVAC and builder partners continue to fulfill the needs of their customers.
Exhibiting at trade shows like AHR and IBS has been key to AprilAire's marketing and successful business growth over the years and the company is known for its engaging physical booth. Featuring not only activities, hands-on learning opportunities and interactive product demonstrations, there are also plenty of AprilAire experts available and conference goers look forward to the opportunity to access their unique knowledge each year. As the first major industry event of 2022, AHR marks the unveiling of a larger and newly redesigned 40-foot by 40-foot AprilAire booth space, incorporating the new logo and branding, a larger demonstration area, alcoves for one-on-one meetings, and more. Find AprilAire at AHR Expo in booth #C3706 and at IBS in booth #S3006.
AprilAire will use its major presence at each trade show to showcase several new products and updated technology. AprilAire entered the radon business earlier in January, National Radon Action Month, with the nationwide launch of a new suite of tests and mitigation products for this silent killer. Conference goers can learn more about this new radon mitigation lineup at the AprilAire booth along with other products that will be on display including the company's dampers, air cleaners, new humidifiers, ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2022 whole-house dehumidifiers, and patented Ventilating Dehumidifier. Later in 2022, the company will launch a new line of thermostats and attendees will get a sneak peek of the new technology at AprilAire's booth.
AprilAire is offering educational opportunities during the run of both shows. At the AHR Expo, AprilAire Senior Product Manager for Radon Jens Housley will provide an overview of AprilAire's radon control solutions, how they're installed in the most common applications and what steps to take to get started in implementing radon control into your business. At IBS, NORMI trainer and author Steve Hergott will deliver an IAQ Basics 101 presentation. At both shows, the AprilAire booth will host featured guest speaker Corbett Lunsford, co-host of TV's 'Home Diagnosis.' Find all of AprilAire's speaker and presentation opportunities for AHR at http://www.calendly.com/aprilaire-ahr and for IBS at http://www.calendly.com/aprilaire-ibs.
The 2022 AHR Expo provides a forum where manufacturers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas and showcase the future of HVACR technology. Since 1930, the AHR Expo has remained the industry's best place for OEMs, engineers, contractors, technicians, facility operators, architects, educators and other industry professionals to explore the latest trends and applications and to cultivate mutually beneficial business relationships. The event is co-sponsored by ASHRAE and AHRI, and is endorsed by many industry-leading organizations. Find more information on the trade show here.
The NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS)—the premier, once-a-year event that connects, educates and improves the residential construction industry—is a hub for new product launches, construction demos, industry thought leader sessions, workshops, panel discussions and more. The people, products and knowledge you'll gain will give you the real ideas and real solutions you need to grow and strengthen your essential business. The Builders' Show is managed and organized by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). NAHB represents more than 140,000 members and serves as the voice on policies that make housing a national priority. Find more information on the trade show here.
About AprilAire
