MADISON, Wis., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AprilAire, the nationwide leader in professional-grade Healthy Air solutions for the home since 1954 and its parent company Research Products Corporation (RPC), has completed a major renovation and remodel in the Madison suburb of Poynette, transforming the campus' initial building which opened in 1962 and most recently used for storage and maintenance, into state-of-the-industry offices and gathering spaces.
Located at 300 E. John Street, the 16,000-square-foot space features a new secure entrance to the campus with 16 new cubicles, 16 new individual offices, two break rooms, a fitness room, a quiet room, three team flex spaces and four collaboration zones appropriate for spontaneous conferences, drop-in meetings, impromptu discussions, and other gatherings.
"While we are headquartered in Madison, Poynette has become critical to our expansion to meet the enormous recent uptick in national interest in healthy indoor air," said Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation. "This renovation will help us meet this new demand and we are proud that we were able to repurpose an existing space. The remodel is a one-of-a-kind, multi-functional workspace and we're thrilled to move in there."
The renovation and remodel began in August 2021 and the plant leadership team, safety, human resources, and process engineering team moved in two weeks ago. The nine-month process included stripping the building down to its original columns and roof and building back a one-of-a-kind office space for RPC and AprilAire. Masonry stone exteriors were added, and the roof retrofitted. New, large windows were installed allowing plentiful natural light. The parking lot got a facelift with old asphalt removed and new asphalt installed, landscaping design added, and a flexible outdoor patio created.
"AprilAire's commitment to its employees and investment in the spaces where we work is evident with this large renovation," said AprilAire Talent Acquisition Manager Claudine Baccheschi. "We are creating a fresh new space to develop our current talent and expand on the opportunity to attract new personnel—this step not only supports our own business, but the Poynette community."
The interior design of the remodeled space includes new furniture and casework, trendy black stain on vintage concrete floors as well as carpet and LVT flooring, employee lockers, DC fast chargers so employees can ultra-quickly boost EV batteries, and a water wall which takes inspiration from the evaporative humidifier that started it all. Streamlined wall graphics offer fresh décor and a 12-foot "We Love Healthy Air" display, the company's motto, is a focal point. There's even a set of overhead doors in the breakroom which open to the outside patio, accommodating larger gatherings or special events and adding an open-air setting.
"First impressions are critical in today's labor market, and this is one more step to show how willing we are to invest in our employees and create a good work environment," said AprilAire Senior Human Resources Manager Elizabeth Vehige.
Findorff, the Madison-based commercial building services and construction company, was the partner to RPC and AprilAire from concept and design to build out, installation, and final touches on the renovation. RPC and AprilAire also worked with Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA) on the architecture design and Strand Associates on the engineering. A second, similar renovation of the second building erected on campus, built in 1962, begins immediately and Findorff will spearhead that project as well.
About AprilAire
AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System® and learn about other solutions, visit http://www.aprilaire.com.
