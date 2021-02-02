ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally-recognized, top 50 CPA-led business advisory firm, announced today that it has acquired highly acclaimed digital transformation and cybersecurity consulting company Syzygy Solutions and its IT staffing firm Velossent. Twenty-five team members from Syzygy Solutions and Velossent will join Aprio's Advisory Services group.
Syzygy Solutions leverages digital strategies to create competitive advantages for their clients while proactively enhancing data privacy and security. Their service offerings strongly complement Aprio's data & analytics and business technology consulting services as well as its privacy and security risk assessment and attestation services, including ISO, SOC, PCI, and HITRUST. Velossent specializes in placing top-performing developers, engineers, technology leaders and recruiters with the most desirable companies in the industry. Velossent's IT staffing will expand under Aprio to include accounting and finance staffing, which will be called Aprio Talent Solutions.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has made digital transformation a business imperative. Companies need to develop and execute on a digital roadmap that will create competitive advantage and increase profitability while providing peace of mind," said Richard Kopelman, CEO and Managing Partner of Aprio. "Syzygy and Velossent's combined solutions provide the people, process and technology capabilities for companies to thrive in the next era of digitization, knowing their environments are secure."
Syzygy Solutions has been an Aprio client since 2014, during which time the founders grew to know Aprio as an organization with a like-minded culture and values. Syzygy and Velossent's founders and managing partners - Mitch Nelson, CEO, Jeff Kramer, COO and Scott Sarris, CIO - will join Aprio as Managing Directors of Digital Transformation Advisory Services. Mitch Nelson will also serve as Managing Director of Aprio Talent Solutions.
"We knew we wanted to combine with a firm that would help on our growth trajectory and that shared our entrepreneurial spirit - Aprio became the obvious choice," said Nelson. "Our established digital transformation service offerings backed by Aprio's comprehensive accounting and advisory services will enable us to drive value for Aprio's clients and deepen relationships with our existing clients."
Syzygy, now as Aprio, will continue its longstanding relationship with Secureworks, a managed security solution provider based in Atlanta.
"Secureworks is excited about the Syzygy and Aprio combination," Maureen Perrelli, Secureworks Chief Channel Officer. "Syzygy has been a valued Secureworks partner for over three years, and now as part of Aprio, a national business advisory firm, will continue to be a strategic partner critical to enabling our customers' long-term success."
Since 2013, Aprio has combined with eleven strategically chosen organizations as part of their initiative focusing on serving the needs of their clients. The firm plans to continue making strategic combinations in the years ahead.
