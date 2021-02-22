ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized, top 50 CPA-led business advisory firm, announced today the addition of one new partner and the promotion of two executives and one director.
Marc Rosenkoetter has been admitted into the Aprio partner group. Rosenkoetter joined the firm in 2019 as Director of Advisory Services and under his leadership, the practice grew to nine service offerings in his first year with the firm. Rosenkoetter and the Advisory team have launched three new services thus far in 2021. The new and enhanced service offerings will drive growth and accelerate profitability for existing and new clients.
Danielle Berg has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer. Since joining the firm in 2014, Berg has served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, leading the firm's industry-leading rebrand from Habif, Arogeti and Wynne to Aprio in 2017. The rebrand to Aprio set the stage for the firm's move into new, strategic markets and services, as well as the acquisition of the best talent and mergers with firms to fuel Aprio's growth. In her new role, Berg will oversee strategies and programs to drive the firm's organic growth.
Dan Mallory has been promoted to Chief Information Officer. Mallory joined the firm in 2002 and since 2017 has served as Vice President of Technology. Mallory leads the development of the firm's digital roadmap, leveraging automation and data activation to deliver world-class team member and client experiences. Through the creation of a scalable technology infrastructure, Mallory's team enabled Aprio's swift and efficient transition to remote work when the pandemic hit last March.
Jeff Duncan has been promoted to Director and leads Aprio's Financial Consulting Practice. Duncan joined Aprio in 2014 and utilizes his 16+ years of experience to bring transformative services to Aprio's clients' financial operations, helping companies navigate process improvements, emerging technical accounting standards, transactions and more.
"Marc, Danielle, Dan and Jeff have made significant contributions to Aprio and accelerated our growth trajectory. They stepped up with innovative solutions to serve our clients and team members as we successfully pivoted during the pandemic," said Richard Kopelman, CEO and Managing Partner of Aprio. "Each has shown the highest level of dedication and passion during their time with Aprio, living our 31 Fundamental behaviors, to lead Aprio to its next."
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier full-service, CPA-led business advisory firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, cloud accounting solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has grown to over 600 team members across the U.S. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com.
