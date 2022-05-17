Bicoastal combination grows Aprio's strategic national footprint
ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio, LLP, a top-35 CPA and business advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, announced today that it is combining with RINA Accountants & Advisors (RINA). The strategic combination grows Aprio's team to more than 1,000 across ten key markets. RINA's 80 team members, including 12 partners, will join Aprio July 1, 2022.
Founded in 1946, RINA is a full-service accounting and consulting firm with two offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. RINA serves high-net-worth individuals and closely held businesses across targeted industries, including real estate, non-profit, manufacturing, technology, and professional services. By elevating their clients' attention above the day-to-day operations, RINA enables clients to stay focused on profitability and sustainable growth.
"Aprio is thrilled for RINA to join forces with us – their dynamic and ambitious culture aligns with our foremost mission to help our clients achieve what's next," said Richard Kopelman, CEO and Managing Partner at Aprio. "Together, we will create exceptional experiences for our clients, helping them mitigate risk so they can achieve their growth objectives."
RINA's Managing Partner, Tom Neff, will join Aprio as Partner and Bay Area Leader. "We knew that combining with a premier, forward-thinking firm would create the best opportunities for our clients and team members, enabling our people and clients to thrive in the many years to come," said Neff. "We anticipate our team and client base will grow and expand in a meaningful way on the west coast and mirror what Aprio has accomplished on the east coast over the past five years."
Joe Tarasco, CEO and Senior Consultant at Accounts Advisory Group, LLC, advised Aprio and RINA on the transaction.
Aprio has grown over the last 70 years to a top-35 firm through expanded services and capabilities and has completed more than 14 strategic mergers and acquisitions in the last five years.
