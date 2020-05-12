MENLO PARK, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apstra, together with Dell Technologies at OCP Virtual Summit, is delivering innovation and value to our customers while expanding opportunities for the SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) ecosystem. Through this collaboration, Apstra is capable of providing a complete white-glove solution.
These relationships are focused on expanding our SONiC support to make it a viable option to enterprise customers. Apstra has been working closely with Dell Technologies and together, we are taking SONiC to the next level. The latest version of SONiC supports protocols that are critical to the enterprise space, such as EVPN and VXLAN. Now, Fortune 500 and Global 2000 Enterprise customers will realize the significant benefits and efficiencies of open networking, that the hyper-scale and web-scale companies have realized for years.
Apstra firmly believes that innovation goes hand in hand with flexibility and simplicity. Apstra delivers software that uses Intent-Based Networking to simplify data center network management dramatically — automating the build, operations, troubleshooting, and security of your data center network. The result of these benefits is savings on downstream costs, and exponentially more value from your networking investments, equating to considerably higher business value. Apstra continues to focus on automating the architecture and operations for data center networks and will be participating in the OCP Virtual Summit this week to showcase our flagship product, AOS.
New Apstra SONiC NOS Enhancements include:
- AOS support for SONiC devices as Leaf/Spine/Super spine
- Apstra supports SONiC devices within an AOS managed fabric (including 24/7 support)
- Support for new capabilities for EVPN/VXLAN, which open up SONiC to the enterprise market
"In working with Apstra, we are making it possible to drastically simplify the management of massive and complex networks," said Drew Schulke, Vice President of Networking at Dell Technologies. "The solution combines industry-leading hardware, automation, and analytics, enabling enterprise data center transformations all while leveraging open networking to eliminate vendor lock-in."
"Apstra is a strong advocate of network disaggregation. We are unwavering in our commitment to deliver automated, hardware-independent, turnkey infrastructure operations at scale. Apstra continues to evolve, adding network operating systems to our hardware compatibility while continually focusing on the demand and needs of our customers," said Mansour Karam, Co-Founder and President of Apstra. "Apstra's integration with the latest version of SONiC, which includes protocols such as EVPN/VXLAN, expands the options for enterprises to deploy data center networks by removing hardware constraints, and complexities."
Highlights of Apstra at the upcoming OCP Virtual Summit 2020 include:
Visit our booth at OCP Virtual 2020, and talk to our team between 9:00 am until 4:00 pm PT on May 12 - 15, 2020.
Hear Apstra Co-Founder and CTO, Sasha Ratkovic present on a panel Thursday, May 14, at 11:30 am PT. Join this insightful session titled Network Orchestration and Automation, which will highlight key industry innovations in automation.
Schedule to meet with an Apstra executive at OCP Virtual or request a private demonstration.
About Apstra
Apstra® is a multinational software company delivering a unified solution to automate the architecture and operations of the data center network. Apstra's flagship product, AOS, empowers organizations to automate all aspects of designing, building, deploying, and operating their networks, enabling them to make changes to their networks quickly and reliably, while making efficient use of human capital and ridding themselves of hardware vendor lock-in. Organizations using AOS have seen a more than 80 percent reduction in OpEx, 99 percent improvement in agility, and more than 70 percent improvements in reliability. AOS uses Apstra's advanced intent-based analytics to continually validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network. Apstra, founded in 2014 by established and proven networking industry leaders David Cheriton, Mansour Karam, and Sasha Ratkovic, is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices worldwide.
For more information visit: www.apstra.com or follow us:
Apstra Blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube
Tweet This:
Join @ApstraInc @DellEMC at the #OCPVirtualSummit on May 12-15. Visit the #Apstra virtual booth to learn about #DigitalTransformation #IntentBasedNetworking #DataCenter #Automation #SoftwareFirst #SONiC #OpenSource #EVPN #VXLAN @OpenComputePrj @MSpartner
Apstra and the Apstra logo are registered trademarks of Apstra, Inc.
Apstra Inc., and other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.