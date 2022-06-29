Aquamarine Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
NAPLES,Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquamarine Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Aquamarine Real Estate's innovative, client-focused business strategy is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Jesse and Jeri Hannon have been revolutionizing the real estate market since they launched their careers in 2003. In addition to more than $350 million in total sales earnings and consistent top producer awards, the dynamic duo boasts the elite title of America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents. Through their savvy skills and genuine passion, they consistently stay among the upper echelon of the industry.
Aquamarine Real Estate caters to buyers and sellers in the luxury markets of Collier and Lee Counties. Their team of expert agents is committed to understanding and meeting client needs around the clock.
"Aquamarine Real Estate is a company that values excellence and reliability above all else," Jeri Hannon said. "By staying ahead of market trends and pouring our genuine passion into each transaction, we achieve consistent, personalized results."
Partnering with Side will ensure Aquamarine Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Aquamarine Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Aquamarine Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We're excited to take our expertise to the next level with this new partnership," Jesse Hannon said. "Thanks to Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, we can shift our full attention and availability to achieve our clients' dreams."
About Aquamarine Real Estate
Aquamarine Real Estate brings expert knowledge and unwavering reliability to the Southwest Florida real estate market. Through skillful use of calculated risks and an honest commitment to service, Aquamarine Real Estate agents successfully and effortlessly achieve their passion and purpose: to fulfill clients' dreams. Aquamarine Real Estate is headquartered in Naples, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.aquamarinefl.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, press@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side