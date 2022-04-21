Consistently strategic and proactive in their approach, this leading Chicago-based hotel investment and management company sets eyes on one of the country's leading college towns with a significant presence in tech and life science advancements
CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based hotel investment and management company, Arbor Lodging Partners, is proud to announce its latest acquisition and first expansion into the Ann Arbor market with a 2-hotel portfolio consisting of the Hilton Garden Inn Ann Arbor and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ann Arbor. Located near the University of Michigan, one of the leading universities in the country and home to nearly 48,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the 130-room Hilton Garden Inn Ann Arbor and 97-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ann Arbor are perfectly situated for the multiple demand drivers in Ann Arbor. The hotels will play host to travelers visiting the various top-ranked schools and programs at the university, including fans attending athletic events at the largest stadium in North America, Michigan Stadium (the "Big House"), Crisler Center, Yost Arena, and various other venues. The hotels will also welcome both corporate and leisure travel coming into town. In addition to the university, Ann Arbor boasts a strong medical base driven by the University of Michigan Hospital System and is home to a diverse and growing collection of manufacturing, automotive, technology, and life sciences companies. Consistently ranked among the top college towns in the country, Ann Arbor is also regularly identified as one of the most livable towns in the country due to its various educational, cultural, and civic amenities.
"We are thrilled to be joining one of the country's top college towns," said Vamsi Bonthala, Chief Executive Officer of Arbor Lodging Partners. "As a Michigan grad, as is my co-founder, Sheenal Patel, this acquisition is especially gratifying and we look forward to 'coming home' and rejoining this incredible community."
Centrally located in Ann Arbor and near the University of Michigan's main campus, the Hilton Garden Inn Ann Arbor will undergo a comprehensive renovation that will touch on all components of the hotel, and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ann Arbor, which was recently renovated, will undergo some light work to ensure future guests experience the best accommodations during their travels. Throughout the calendar year and beyond, Arbor will continue these investment expansion efforts in fast growing markets, with more announcements to be made soon. Most recently, Arbor acquired the AC Hotel in another emerging market, Phoenix, and was honored with the prestigious Best Renovation Award during the Hyatt Americas Owners Conference back in October for their work on the Hyatt Place Dallas/Arlington Hotel.
Arbor Lodging's fully integrated hotel investment and management platform now owns and operates over 37 hotels throughout the United States. The portfolio consists of a range of hotels under brands such as Curio Collection by Hilton, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Residence Inn, Homewood Suites, AC Hotels, and more.
For more information on this latest acquisition in Ann Arbor, visit https://www.arborlodging.com.
ARBOR LODGING
Arbor Lodging is a Chicago-based national owner and operator of hotels. The company was founded in 2006 with the goal of uniting the best practices of enterprising hotel operators and sophisticated institutional investors to effectively underwrite and execute investments in the lodging space. Arbor Lodging Partners makes investments in hotels, acquires loans secured by hotels and, through its affiliate Arbor Lodging Management, manages operations for its own hotels and those owned by third parties. A leading hotel management company with a range of services, Arbor Lodging Management is a Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and InterContinental Hotels Group approved operator. The company has been designated one of the nation's top hotel companies by Hotel Management Magazine and was most recently honored by the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) with the Merger & Acquisition of the Year 2020 award for its substantial 12-hotel portfolio acquisition in January of 2020. To learn more about Arbor Lodging, visit http://www.arborlodging.com.
