BURLINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), a widely-recognized leader in population health management, today announced the promotion and addition of two value-based care performance and operations leaders, a further investment in the success of its customers in at-risk value-based care contracts. Debbie Conboy has been promoted to Vice President of Risk Adjustment and Quality Products. In addition, Catherine Turbett has joined the company as Vice President of ACO and Health Plan Account Operations.
The promotion of Conboy and addition of Turbett reinforce Arcadia's commitment to ensuring its payer and provider customers can achieve strong economic success under challenging risk-based payment models. Both leaders have deep, hands-on operational experience driving performance improvements under value-based contracting arrangements for accountable care organizations (ACOs) and health plans.
Debbie Conboy is a key strategic partner for healthcare organizations implementing successful risk adjustment programs
Debbie Conboy joined Arcadia in 2019 and had an immediate, substantial impact on the company's product development and customer implementations. As Vice President of Risk Adjustment and Quality Products, she leads development of a portfolio of products that enable health plans and their provider networks to succeed under complex risk-based payment models.
Conboy is a key strategic partner for Arcadia customers implementing successful, technology-driven risk adjustment programs, and provides guidance in the development of their analytics and financial projections.
Before joining Arcadia, Conboy had 30 years of experience at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), where she directed risk adjustment strategy and operations across all lines of BCBSMA and led risk adjustment initiatives that resulted in $50 million in revenue. She is widely recognized as an industry expert and is an in-demand speaker for national audiences.
"The healthcare industry today is at an exciting inflection point when technology is accelerating at a rapid pace and enabling new advancements in how payers and providers are compensated for delivering quality care," said Conboy. "I am delighted that Arcadia is enabling me to draw on the deep experience I've gained with health plans to help payers better manage risk and enhance their operational stability."
Catherine Turbett brings deep operational experience to optimize the transition to value-based care
At Arcadia, Turbett will drive operational performance improvements under value-based contracting arrangements for ACOs and health plans. She will oversee Arcadia's account management team to ensure that customers are able to develop the right strategies to address the fundamentals of financial performance in value-based contracts.
Previously, Turbett served as Executive Director of National Performance Operations for Steward Health Care, one of the largest risk-bearing provider organizations and ACOs in the country. Turbett oversaw a team of 300 in Steward's managed services organization that was responsible for delivering all performance operations for Steward's health plans and ACOs, including risk adjustment, quality, patient and member experience, provider enrollment and credentialing, and referral management.
"Success under value-based care requires healthcare organizations to have an analytics platform that can provide comprehensive population-level and patient-level data, but they also need insights and understanding of how to use that data," said Turbett. "It is exciting to have the opportunity to leverage my experience in operations to help healthcare organizations take value-based care to the next level and achieve long-term economic sustainability. I look forward to ensuring our clients are equipped with the right data at the right time to impact patients."
"We are extremely fortunate to have Debbie and Catherine on board," said Heather Trafton, Chief Operating Officer at Arcadia. "These leaders have strong track records of driving operational performance at some of the largest healthcare organizations in the country. Their hands-on experience will help our teams and our customers as we navigate a challenging path forward through the current COVID-19 crisis."
Arcadia and Highmark to speak at RISE National 2020 on leveraging technology to reduce provider abrasion
At RISE National 2020, the industry's premier annual Medicare Advantage conference, Conboy and Alan Whittington, Director of Risk Adjustment Programs and Portfolio Management at Highmark, will present "Breaking Down Barriers Between Providers and Health Plans." Highmark Inc. is one of America's largest healthcare organizations, operating health insurance plans serving 5.6 million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and West Virginia.
In this session, Conboy and Whittington will discuss best practices health insurers can implement to collaborate with provider partners to increase transparency, innovate in data sharing, reduce administrative burdens, decrease provider abrasion, and provide ongoing, curated support at the practice level.
RISE National 2020 will take place virtually, with workshops June 26, and live streaming content June 29 and 30.
More online education from Arcadia's Value Based Care Leadership Series
Thought leaders from Arcadia customers around the country are sharing case studies and insights in the Arcadia Value Based Care Leadership Series.
