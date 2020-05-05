- First quarter 2020 revenue of $701.4 million, and net income of $1.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP(1) basis, first quarter 2020 net income was $9.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. - Asset-Based tonnage growth and cost management resulted in solid profitability - Asset-Light business impacted by lower demand and reduced revenue per shipment - COVID-19 pandemic did not significantly impact first quarter financial results