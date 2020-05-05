FORT SMITH, Ark., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) a leading logistics company today reported first quarter 2020 revenue of $701.4 million compared to first quarter 2019 revenue of $711.8 million. First quarter 2020 operating income was $7.8 million compared to operating income of $8.6 million in the same period last year. Net income was $1.9 million or $0.07 per diluted share compared to first quarter 2019 net income of $4.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.
Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $12.4 million in first quarter 2020 compared to first quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating income of $11.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $9.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in first quarter 2020 compared to first quarter 2019 net income of $6.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.
"The effects of the coronavirus pandemic began impacting our customers' businesses in late March," said Judy R. McReynolds, Chairman, President and CEO of ArcBest. "In some cases, we began handling new shipments related to the pandemic while we also started to experience impacts of reduced demand and facility closures from other customers. Though this contributed to reductions in shipments, and revenue that was somewhat below previous expectations, operational resources and the associated costs were effectively managed to available business levels. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a significant impact on our financial results in first quarter 2020. In fact, it was one of the best first quarters in our company's history. However, in April we experienced significant business declines in all operating segments."2
First Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons
Asset-Based
First Quarter 2020 Versus First Quarter 2019
- Revenue of $515.7 million compared to $506.1 million, a per-day increase of 0.3 percent.
- Total tonnage per day increase of 4.6 percent, with a low single-digit percentage increase in LTL-rated tonnage combined with a double-digit percentage increase in TL-rated spot shipment tonnage moving in the Asset-Based network.
- Total shipments per day decrease of 2.2 percent. Total weight per shipment increase of 6.9 percent and an increase of 3.6 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment impacted by transactional, LTL-rated shipments added during the first quarter.
- Total billed revenue per hundredweight decreased 4.3 percent and was negatively impacted by lower fuel surcharges versus prior year. Excluding fuel surcharge, the percentage increase on LTL-rated freight was in the low-single digits.
- Operating income of $13.2 million and an operating ratio of 97.4 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $13.6 million and an operating ratio of 97.3 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $17.8 million and an operating ratio of 96.5 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $15.4 million and an operating ratio of 96.9 percent.
Despite a reduction in average daily shipments, first quarter tonnage in the Asset-Based business increased partially due to spot, truckload-rated shipments and transactional LTL-rated shipments added throughout the quarter. These larger sized shipments contributed to increases in weight per shipment and revenue per shipment. As a result, total first quarter Asset-Based revenue increased despite fewer shipments and a decline in fuel surcharge revenue. Total first quarter revenue per hundredweight decreased due to freight mix changes related to the addition of these transactional shipments. However, pricing on ABF Freight's traditional published and contractual business reflected solid increases in the midst of a rational pricing environment in the marketplace.
The operational efficiencies gained from increased tonnage moving through the ABF Freight network resulted in improvements in various cost metrics. During this year's first quarter, Asset-Based results also benefited from an asset sale.
Asset-Light3
First Quarter 2020 Versus First Quarter 2019
- Revenue of $217.2 million compared to $226.5 million, a per-day decrease of 5.6 percent.
- An operating loss of $0.4 million compared to operating income of $3.2 million.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $2.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million.
First quarter revenue in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment was below the prior year due to a reduction in total shipments combined with lower revenue per shipment in both the expedite and truckload brokerage businesses. Purchased transportation expense was below the prior year's first quarter but not at the rate of the decline in revenue, thus pressuring shipment margins and contributing to this segment's operating loss. This was particularly the case in the truckload brokerage business despite an increase in the average number of brokerage shipments handled each day. As seen in recent quarters, reduced demand for expedited services was related to customers having access to capacity options in the marketplace and weakness in the auto and manufacturing sectors. At FleetNet, a decrease in total events resulted in reduced revenue and lower operating income compared to the prior year period.
April 2020 Business Update and Actions Taken to Address Reduced Business Levels
The significant April 2020 business decline2 due to COVID-19 resulted in a year-over-year and a sequential consolidated revenue reduction of approximately 20 percent during the month. In anticipation of these lower business levels, primarily in the Asset-Based segment, ArcBest implemented a number of actions in late March and early April to mitigate the operating and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As outlined in the following paragraphs, these previously announced proactive measures were intended to preserve financial flexibility and to lower costs.
ArcBest drew down the $180 million remaining available borrowing capacity of its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility and borrowed $45 million under its Accounts Receivable Securitization Program. The funds supplemented ArcBest's already strong cash and short-term investments position which, with the addition of these new funds, totaled $531 million as of March 31, 2020.
For 2020, total net capital expenditures are estimated to range from $95 million to $105 million, a reduction of approximately 30% from the previously disclosed range due to lower business levels experienced in second quarter 2020. This includes a reduction in revenue equipment purchases of $18 million from the previously disclosed amount of $82 million. Considering the changes in projected capital expenditures for 2020, depreciation and amortization is now estimated to be approximately $110 million.
ArcBest has implemented cost reductions that include, but are not limited to, a 15% decrease in the salaries or work hours of all nonunion employees and suspension of the employer match of ArcBest's nonunion 401(k) Plan. As recently announced, the fees paid to ArcBest's board members and to the board committee chairpersons are being reduced by 15%. When compared to second quarter 2019, ArcBest anticipates that the second quarter 2020 expense reductions associated with these compensation and other cost reductions implemented in response to the pandemic will be in a range of $15 million to $20 million, provided the measures are maintained throughout second quarter 2020.
In addition, operational changes in the ABF Freight network designed to reduce costs have been made including workforce reductions to better align resources with business levels. However, cost reductions may not directly correspond during dramatic changes in business levels.
ArcBest's preliminary April 30, 2020 consolidated cash and short-term investments, net of debt, increased to approximately $12 million net cash compared to the $3 million net debt position at March 31, 2020, reflecting positive EBITDA for the month of April 2020.
Closing Comments
"These are truly extraordinary times and the duration and magnitude of COVID-19's total impact are not fully understood," said McReynolds. "We believe that the broad array of logistics services that ArcBest offers are critical to our nation's recovery. The knowledge and experience that our employees provide in crafting adaptive supply chain solutions will be an important resource for our customers as the nation begins to return to a level of normalcy. We entered this challenging period in a position of financial strength and the steps we have taken to further enhance our liquidity and reduce our costs will help us navigate through the coming days. In times of crisis, our industry is vital in playing a key role to ensure essential goods such as medical supplies and food are available when and where they are needed. The work we do here at ArcBest is important to our nation's recovery, and we will continue serving our customers to meet their logistical needs as we all do our part to get our country back to work again. I want to thank our 13,000 valued employees who work around the clock to ensure the safe delivery of our services."
NOTES
- U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
- Discussions of April 2020 business results and certain projections for 2020 are included in Exhibit 99.2 to our first quarter 2020 earnings release filed with the SEC in our Current Report on Form 8‑K.
- The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations
Financial Data and Operating Statistics
The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except share and per share data)
REVENUES
$
701,399
$
711,839
OPERATING EXPENSES
693,580
703,248
OPERATING INCOME
7,819
8,591
OTHER INCOME (COSTS)
Interest and dividend income
1,375
1,478
Interest and other related financing costs
(2,947)
(2,882)
Other, net
(3,862)
(591)
(5,434)
(1,995)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,385
6,596
INCOME TAX PROVISION
483
1,708
NET INCOME
$
1,902
$
4,888
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(1)
Basic
$
0.07
$
0.19
Diluted
$
0.07
$
0.18
AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
25,390,377
25,570,415
Diluted
26,246,800
26,512,349
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
$
0.08
$
0.08
1)
ArcBest uses the two-class method for calculating earnings per share. This method requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31
December 31
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Note
($ thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
352,165
$
201,909
Short-term investments
178,810
116,579
Accounts receivable, less allowances (2020 - $6,111; 2019 - $5,448)
278,783
282,579
Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2020 - $646; 2019 - $476)
15,276
18,774
Prepaid expenses
33,806
30,377
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
6,231
9,439
Other
4,460
4,745
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
869,531
664,402
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Land and structures
343,527
342,122
Revenue equipment
885,949
896,020
Service, office, and other equipment
230,163
233,354
Software
154,749
151,068
Leasehold improvements
11,022
10,383
1,625,410
1,632,947
Less allowances for depreciation and amortization
961,950
949,355
663,460
683,592
GOODWILL
88,320
88,320
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
57,873
58,832
OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
73,324
68,470
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
8,145
7,725
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
73,703
79,866
$
1,834,356
$
1,651,207
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
127,625
$
134,374
Income taxes payable
31
12
Accrued expenses
217,678
232,321
Current portion of long-term debt
56,977
57,305
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
20,542
20,265
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
422,853
444,277
LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion
476,945
266,214
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion
56,716
52,277
POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion
20,411
20,294
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
35,058
38,892
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
63,167
66,210
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
288
288
Additional paid-in capital
336,064
333,943
Retained earnings
532,858
533,187
Treasury stock, at cost, 2020: 3,554,639 shares; 2019: 3,404,639 shares
(107,740)
(104,578)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,264)
203
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
759,206
763,043
$
1,834,356
$
1,651,207
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2019 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
Unaudited
($ thousands)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
1,902
$
4,888
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
28,032
25,409
Amortization of intangibles
981
1,128
Pension settlement expense
89
1,356
Share-based compensation expense
2,181
2,058
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
1,383
112
Change in deferred income taxes
(2,815)
(584)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(2,130)
(43)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
3,874
3,931
Prepaid expenses
(3,429)
(5,760)
Other assets(1)
5,800
(141)
Income taxes
2,949
(4,313)
Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net(1)
(138)
40
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability
(150)
(143)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities(1)
(15,400)
(31,309)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
23,129
(3,371)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings
(6,738)
(15,543)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
4,692
1,039
Purchases of short-term investments
(73,973)
(13,790)
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
12,210
4,998
Capitalization of internally developed software
(3,342)
(2,656)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(67,151)
(25,952)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings under credit facilities
180,000
—
Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program
45,000
—
Payments on long-term debt
(14,598)
(15,217)
Net change in book overdrafts
(10,869)
(2,524)
Payment of common stock dividends
(2,033)
(2,052)
Purchases of treasury stock
(3,162)
(2,663)
Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation
(60)
(8)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
194,278
(22,464)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
150,256
(51,787)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
201,909
190,186
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
352,165
$
138,399
NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Equipment and other financings
$
—
$
—
Accruals for equipment received
$
39
$
2,878
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
$
10,370
$
18,144
1)
Certain reclassifications were made to the prior year's consolidated statement of cash flows to conform to the current year presentation of "Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net" on a separate line.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
Unaudited
($ thousands, except percentages)
REVENUES
Asset-Based
$
515,713
$
506,079
ArcBest
164,775
173,204
FleetNet
52,439
53,259
Total Asset-Light
217,214
226,463
Other and eliminations
(31,528)
(20,703)
Total consolidated revenues
$
701,399
$
711,839
OPERATING EXPENSES
Asset-Based
Salaries, wages, and benefits
$
283,838
55.0
%
$
280,276
55.4
%
Fuel, supplies, and expenses(1)
61,225
11.9
63,972
12.7
Operating taxes and licenses
12,794
2.5
12,398
2.4
Insurance
7,824
1.5
7,991
1.6
Communications and utilities(1)
4,711
0.9
4,616
0.9
Depreciation and amortization(1)
23,270
4.5
20,961
4.1
Rents and purchased transportation(1)
55,770
10.8
49,306
9.7
Shared services(1)
48,885
9.5
50,295
9.9
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(2,164)
(0.4)
(34)
—
Innovative technology costs(1)(2)
4,533
0.9
1,802
0.4
Other(1)
1,787
0.3
881
0.2
Total Asset-Based
502,473
97.4
%
492,464
97.3
%
ArcBest
Purchased transportation
137,182
83.3
%
140,105
80.9
%
Supplies and expenses
2,280
1.4
2,774
1.6
Depreciation and amortization(3)
2,470
1.5
3,151
1.8
Shared services
21,727
13.2
23,031
13.3
Other
2,525
1.5
2,413
1.4
166,184
100.9
%
171,474
99.0
%
FleetNet
51,399
98.0
%
51,771
97.2
%
Total Asset-Light
217,583
223,245
Other and eliminations
(26,476)
(12,461)
Total consolidated operating expenses
$
693,580
98.9
%
$
703,248
98.8
%
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
Asset-Based
$
13,240
$
13,615
ArcBest
(1,409)
1,730
FleetNet
1,040
1,488
Total Asset-Light
(369)
3,218
Other and eliminations(4)
(5,052)
(8,242)
Total consolidated operating income
$
7,819
$
8,591
1)
Beginning in third quarter 2019, the presentation of Asset-Based segment expenses was modified to present innovative technology costs as a separate operating expense line item. Previously, innovative technology costs incurred directly by the segment or allocated through shared services were categorized in individual segment expense line items. Certain reclassifications have been made to the prior period operating segment expenses to conform to the current year presentation. There was no impact on the segment's total expenses as a result of the reclassifications.
2)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
3)
Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses.
4)
"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except per share data)
Operating Income
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
7,819
$
8,591
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
4,600
2,758
Non-GAAP amounts
$
12,419
$
11,349
Net Income
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
1,902
$
4,888
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)
3,570
2,095
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement, after-tax(2)
66
1,287
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
3,805
(1,614)
Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(3)
20
(2)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
9,363
$
6,654
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
0.07
$
0.18
Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)
0.14
0.08
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement, after-tax(2)
—
0.05
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
0.14
(0.06)
Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(3)
—
—
Non-GAAP amounts(4)
$
0.36
$
0.25
1)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
2)
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, nonunion defined benefit pension expense is presented as a non-GAAP adjustment with pension settlement expense, because expenses related to the plan were excluded from the financial information management used to make operating decisions, as the nonunion defined benefit pension plan was amended to terminate the plan with a termination date of December 31, 2017. Pension settlements related to benefit distributions for the plan termination began in fourth quarter 2018 and were completed in third quarter 2019.
3)
The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
4)
Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
Segment Operating Income Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Asset-Based Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
13,240
97.4
%
$
13,615
97.3
%
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
4,533
(0.9)
1,802
(0.4)
Non-GAAP amounts
$
17,773
96.5
%
$
15,417
96.9
%
Asset-Light
ArcBest Segment
Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(1,409)
100.9
%
$
1,730
99.0
%
FleetNet Segment
Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
1,040
98.0
%
$
1,488
97.2
%
Total Asset-Light
Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(369)
100.2
%
$
3,218
98.6
%
Other and Eliminations
Operating Loss ($)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
(5,052)
$
(8,242)
Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)
67
956
Non-GAAP amounts
$
(4,985)
$
(7,286)
1)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(4)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
7,819
$
(5,434)
$
2,385
$
483
$
1,902
20.3
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
4,600
207
4,807
1,237
3,570
25.7
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(2)
—
89
89
23
66
25.7
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
3,805
3,805
—
3,805
—
Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)
—
—
—
(20)
20
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
12,419
$
(1,333)
$
11,086
$
1,723
$
9,363
15.5
%
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Other
Income
Income
Operating
Income
Before Income
Tax
Net
Income
(Costs)
Taxes
Provision
Income
Tax Rate(4)
Amounts on GAAP basis
$
8,591
$
(1,995)
$
6,596
$
1,708
$
4,888
25.9
%
Innovative technology costs(1)
2,758
63
2,821
726
2,095
25.7
Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(2)
—
1,733
1,733
446
1,287
25.7
Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value
—
(1,614)
(1,614)
—
(1,614)
—
Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)
—
—
—
2
(2)
—
Non-GAAP amounts
$
11,349
$
(1,813)
$
9,536
$
2,882
$
6,654
30.2
%
1)
Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.
2)
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, nonunion defined benefit pension expense is presented as a non-GAAP adjustment with pension settlement expense, because expenses related to the plan were excluded from the financial information management used to make operating decisions, as the nonunion defined benefit pension plan was amended to terminate the plan with a termination date of December 31, 2017. Pension settlements related to benefit distributions for the plan termination began in fourth quarter 2018 and were completed in third quarter 2019.
3)
The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
4)
Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance, because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement.
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
($ thousands)
Net Income
$
1,902
$
4,888
Interest and other related financing costs
2,947
2,882
Income tax provision
483
1,708
Depreciation and amortization
29,013
26,537
Amortization of share-based compensation
2,181
2,058
Amortization of net actuarial losses of benefit plans and pension settlement expense(1)
(56)
1,754
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
36,470
$
39,827
1)
The three months ended March 31, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. The three months ended March 31, 2019 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $1.4 million related to the Company's nonunion defined benefit pension plan for which plan termination was completed as of December 31, 2019.
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
($ thousands)
ArcBest
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(1,409)
$
1,730
Depreciation and amortization(2)
2,470
3,151
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,061
$
4,881
FleetNet
Operating Income
$
1,040
$
1,488
Depreciation and amortization
391
317
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,431
$
1,805
Total Asset-Light
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(369)
$
3,218
Depreciation and amortization(2)
2,861
3,468
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,492
$
6,686
2)
Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles and software associated with acquired businesses.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
OPERATING STATISTICS
Three Months Ended
March 31
2020
2019
% Change
(Unaudited)
Asset-Based
Workdays
64.0
63.0
Billed Revenue(1) / CWT
$
33.16
$
34.66
(4.3%)
Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment
$
427.87
$
418.23
2.3%
Shipments
1,203,416
1,210,787
(0.6%)
Shipments / Day
18,803
19,219
(2.2%)
Tonnage (Tons)
776,468
730,409
6.3%
Tons / Day
12,132
11,594
4.6%
Pounds / Shipment
1,290
1,207
6.9%
Average Length of Haul (Miles)
1,042
1,023
1.9%
1)
Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.
Year Over Year % Change
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
ArcBest(2)
Revenue / Shipment
(3.3%)
Shipments / Day
(9.8%)
2)
Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.