FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported third quarter 2021 revenue of $1.0 billion compared to third quarter 2020 revenue of $795.0 million. Each of ArcBest's operating segments achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year. ArcBest's third quarter 2021 operating income was $87.6 million and net income was $63.7 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2020 operating income of $39.8 million and net income of $29.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $96.1 million in third quarter 2021 compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $69.2 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in third quarter 2021 compared to $32.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in third quarter 2020.

"ArcBest continues to capitalize on the power of our integrated solutions to respond to today's rapidly evolving market environment," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our strategic vision, which is centered on accelerating growth through targeted investments in innovation, technology, logistics solutions and our people, continues to pay off. Furthering these efforts, yesterday's closing of the MoLo Solutions acquisition is expected to build and amplify our powerful portfolio of shipping and logistics services to help our customers drive the economy forward and unlock incremental value for our shareholders."

McReynolds added, "We wouldn't be where we are today – announcing record quarterly results – without ArcBest's talented and committed people, who are at the heart of our success. Our proven ability to operate safely and efficiently while advancing our strategic vision and generating strong financial results is due to our team's consistency and the trusted relationships they have built with our customers. Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to successfully execute our growth strategy and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders, including our shareholders."

Third Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Third Quarter 2021 Versus Third Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $681.2 million compared to $561.9 million, a per-day increase of 21.2 percent.
  • Total tonnage per day increase of 2.4 percent, including an increase of 2.5 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
  • Total shipments per day increase of 0.5 percent.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 17.1 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the double digits.
  • Operating income of $83.6 million and an operating ratio of 87.7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $36.6 million and an operating ratio of 93.5 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $90.5 million and an operating ratio of 86.7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $42.8 million and an operating ratio of 92.4 percent.

Strong shipper demand and a solid pricing environment coupled with ArcBest's deep understanding of customer needs resulted in the third record-setting quarter in a row this year for ArcBest's Asset-Based business. Year-over-year tonnage and shipment growth was the result of an emphasis on allocating network resources to serving core LTL customers. Shippers have continued to benefit from ArcBest's assets and facilities throughout its Asset-Based network being used to help solve supply chain challenges. Third quarter 2021 operating income more than doubled compared to the prior-year period and reflected a healthy sequential increase compared to the recent second quarter.

Asset-Light

Third Quarter 2021 Versus Third Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $371.7 million compared to $267.8 million, a per-day increase of 38.8 percent.
  • Operating income of $11.5 million compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $5.8 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $14.2 million compared to the prior-year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Positive momentum in the ArcBest segment continued in the third quarter with record-setting quarterly revenue and operating income. The ability to positively respond to strong customer demand with innovative solutions contributed to solid revenue growth in the ArcBest segment. Increased demand for expedited and truckload logistics services resulted in higher shipment levels and higher average revenue per shipment. Customers' needs for managed transportation solutions also contributed to third quarter revenue growth and improved operating results. The increase in operating income reflects the benefits of higher revenue, partially offset by increased personnel costs in response to shipment growth and continued investments in technology.

Increased business volume combined with higher revenue per event contributed to record quarterly revenue for the FleetNet segment and an increase in operating income over the prior year's third quarter.

NOTE

 ‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2021 third quarter results. The call will be today, Tuesday, November 2, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 669-4993 or by joining the webcast which can be found on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. Slides to accompany this call are included in Exhibit 99.3 of the Form 8-K filed on November 2, 2021, will be posted and available to download on the company's website prior to the scheduled conference time, and will be included in the webcast. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on December 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633–8284 or (402) 977–9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21998422. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through December 15, 2021, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "int end," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions, including the MoLo acquisition, and the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition within the expected time period or at all; the timing or amount of the earnout payments for the MoLo acquisition, if any; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar

Title: Vice President – Investor Relations

Title: Senior Manager, PR and Social

Phone: 479-785-6200 

Phone: 479-494-8221

Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

Email: amahar@arcb.com

 

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Three Months Ended 



Nine Months Ended 







September 30



September 30







2021



2020



2021



2020







(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except share and per share data)



REVENUES



$

1,016,657



$

794,980



$

2,794,843



$

2,123,749































OPERATING EXPENSES





929,096





755,198





2,600,792





2,055,723































OPERATING INCOME





87,561





39,782





194,051





68,026































OTHER INCOME (COSTS)



























Interest and dividend income





323





756





1,037





3,122



Interest and other related financing costs





(2,072)





(2,860)





(6,774)





(9,185)



Other, net





338





1,500





2,641





334









(1,411)





(604)





(3,096)





(5,729)































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES





86,150





39,178





190,955





62,297































INCOME TAX PROVISION





22,459





9,774





42,922





15,111































NET INCOME



$

63,691



$

29,404



$

148,033



$

47,186































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE



























Basic



$

2.48



$

1.15



$

5.79



$

1.86



Diluted



$

2.38



$

1.11



$

5.51



$

1.79































AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING



























Basic





25,632,805





25,470,094





25,559,642





25,403,786



Diluted





26,770,146





26,592,457





26,872,381





26,289,946































CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE



$

0.08



$

0.08



$

0.24



$

0.24



 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























September 30



December 31







2021



2020







(Unaudited)



Note







($ thousands, except share data)



ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents



$

408,207



$

303,954



Short-term investments





60,289





65,408



Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $6,847; 2020 - $7,851)





425,006





320,870



Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $671; 2020 - $660)





13,827





14,343



Prepaid expenses





30,120





37,774



Prepaid and refundable income taxes





9,258





11,397



Other





6,419





4,422



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





953,126





758,168



















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT















Land and structures





347,771





342,178



Revenue equipment





965,263





916,760



Service, office, and other equipment





243,601





233,810



Software





170,045





163,193



Leasehold improvements





15,970





15,156









1,742,650





1,671,097



Less allowances for depreciation and amortization





1,058,343





992,407









684,307





678,690



















GOODWILL





86,368





88,320



INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET





52,135





54,981



OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS





105,219





115,195



DEFERRED INCOME TAXES





6,544





6,158



OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS





74,729





77,496







$

1,962,428



$

1,779,008



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable



$

227,893



$

170,898



Income taxes payable





6,535





316



Accrued expenses





291,586





246,746



Current portion of long-term debt





67,897





67,105



Current portion of operating lease liabilities





21,765





21,482



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





615,676





506,547



















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion





176,545





217,119



OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion





88,232





97,839



POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion





18,506





18,555



OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





38,208





37,948



DEFERRED INCOME TAXES





64,218





72,407



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

      issued 2021: 29,351,569 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares





294





290



Additional paid-in capital





340,315





342,354



Retained earnings





737,820





595,932



   Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,783,227 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares





(119,273)





(111,173)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,887





1,190



TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





961,043





828,593







$

1,962,428



$

1,779,008





Note:  The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Nine Months Ended 







September 30







2021



2020







Unaudited







($ thousands)



 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income



$

148,033



$

47,186



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization





88,113





85,189



Amortization of intangibles





2,882





2,942



Pension settlement expense









89



Share-based compensation expense





8,567





7,956



Provision for losses on accounts receivable





(57)





2,170



Change in deferred income taxes





(8,593)





2,831



Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination





(8,389)





(3,280)



Gain on sale of subsidiaries





(6,923)







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Receivables





(103,886)





(38,905)



Prepaid expenses





7,655





809



Other assets





539





3,918



Income taxes





8,174





3,065



Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net





650





234



Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities





101,577





37,062



NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES





238,342





151,266



















 INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings





(43,506)





(20,146)



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





11,509





8,943



Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries





9,013







Purchases of short-term investments





(56,011)





(159,253)



Proceeds from sale of short-term investments





61,174





192,563



Capitalization of internally developed software





(14,308)





(9,568)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES





(32,129)





12,539



















 FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Borrowings under credit facilities









180,000



Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program









45,000



Payments on long-term debt





(76,513)





(309,640)



Net change in book overdrafts





(305)





349



Deferred financing costs





(295)







Payment of common stock dividends





(6,145)





(6,122)



Purchases of treasury stock





(8,100)





(5,667)



Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation





(10,602)





(1,989)



NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES





(101,960)





(98,069)



















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





104,253





65,736



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





303,954





201,909



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



$

408,207



$

267,645



















 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Equipment financed



$

36,731



$

53,045



Accruals for equipment received



$

3,158



$

2,146



Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets



$

7,280



$

60,535



 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS







Three Months Ended 





Nine Months Ended 







September 30





September 30







2021





2020





2021





2020







Unaudited







($ thousands, except percentages)



REVENUES

















































Asset-Based



$

681,164









$

561,856









$

1,890,288









$

1,537,639

























































ArcBest





305,207











217,294











828,291











533,536







FleetNet





66,514











50,545











185,224











149,424







Total Asset-Light





371,721











267,839











1,013,515











682,960

























































Other and eliminations





(36,228)











(34,715)











(108,960)











(96,850)







Total consolidated revenues



$

1,016,657









$

794,980









$

2,794,843









$

2,123,749

























































OPERATING EXPENSES

















































Asset-Based

















































Salaries, wages, and benefits



$

305,839



44.9

%



$

287,385



51.2

%



$

893,903



47.3

%



$

820,218



53.3

%

Fuel, supplies, and expenses





66,947



9.8







50,144



8.9







192,477



10.2







157,044



10.2



Operating taxes and licenses





12,426



1.8







12,296



2.2







36,977



2.0







36,719



2.4



Insurance





10,175



1.5







8,587



1.5







28,568



1.5







24,658



1.6



Communications and utilities





4,559



0.7







4,373



0.8







14,192



0.7







13,426



0.9



Depreciation and amortization





23,233



3.4







24,054



4.3







70,025



3.7







70,651



4.6



Rents and purchased transportation





95,855



14.1







69,442



12.4







266,525



14.1







171,364



11.2



Shared services





71,017



10.4







60,664



10.8







196,255



10.4







155,154



10.1



Gain on sale of property and equipment(1)













133









(8,624)



(0.5)







(3,206)



(0.2)



Innovative technology costs(2)





6,903



1.0







6,199



1.1







21,303



1.1







15,521



1.0



Other





592



0.1







1,933



0.3







1,103



0.1







5,168



0.3



Total Asset-Based





597,546



87.7

%





525,210



93.5

%





1,712,704



90.6

%





1,466,717



95.4

%



















































ArcBest

















































Purchased transportation





256,900



84.2

%





181,129



83.4

%





694,498



83.8

%





443,401



83.1

%

Supplies and expenses





2,741



0.9







2,746



1.3







7,785



0.9







7,015



1.3



Depreciation and amortization(3)





2,352



0.8







2,413



1.1







7,104



0.9







7,332



1.4



Shared services





31,048



10.2







24,217



11.1







86,198



10.4







64,784



12.1



Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)





















(6,923)



(0.8)











Other





1,984



0.6







1,958



0.9







6,055



0.7







6,279



1.2









295,025



96.7

%





212,463



97.8

%





794,717



95.9

%





528,811



99.1

%

FleetNet





65,245



98.1

%





49,558



98.0

%





181,794



98.1

%





146,615



98.1

%

Total Asset-Light





360,270











262,021











976,511











675,426

























































Other and eliminations(5)





(28,720)











(32,033)











(88,423)











(86,420)







Total consolidated operating expenses



$

929,096



91.4

%



$

755,198



95.0

%



$

2,600,792



93.1

%



$

2,055,723



96.8

%



















































OPERATING INCOME

















































Asset-Based



$

83,618









$

36,646









$

177,584









$

70,922

























































ArcBest





10,182











4,831











33,574











4,725







FleetNet





1,269











987











3,430











2,809







Total Asset-Light





11,451











5,818











37,004











7,534

























































Other and eliminations(5)





(7,508)











(2,682)











(20,537)











(10,430)







Total consolidated operating income



$

87,561









$

39,782









$

194,051









$

68,026







_____________________________

1)        

The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property.

2)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

3)        

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

4)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

5)        

"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.

































Three Months Ended 



Nine Months Ended 





September 30





September 30







2021



2020





2021





2020



ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated



(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except per share data)



Operating Income



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

87,561



$

39,782



$

194,051



$

68,026



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





6,893





6,041





21,235





15,340



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)













(6,923)







Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)





1,607









1,607







Non-GAAP amounts



$

96,061



$

45,823



$

209,970



$

83,366































Net Income



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

63,691



$

29,404



$

148,033



$

47,186



Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)





5,236





4,627





16,139





11,834



Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(2)













(5,437)







Transaction costs, after-tax(3)





1,187









1,187







Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(4)

















66



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(394)





(1,503)





(2,908)





(258)



Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(5)





(480)





(138)





(7,411)





541



Non-GAAP amounts



$

69,240



$

32,390



$

149,603



$

59,369































Diluted Earnings Per Share



























Amounts on GAAP basis



$

2.38



$

1.11



$

5.51



$

1.79



Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)





0.20





0.17





0.60





0.45



Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(2)













(0.20)







Transaction costs, after-tax(3)





0.04









0.04







Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(4)



















Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value





(0.01)





(0.06)





(0.11)





(0.01)



Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(5)





(0.02)





(0.01)





(0.28)





0.02



Non-GAAP amounts(6)



$

2.59



$

1.22



$

5.57



$

2.26



_________________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

3)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

4)        

Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

5)        

The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit).

6)        

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued







Three Months Ended 



Nine Months Ended 







September 30



September 30







2021



2020



2021



2020



Segment Operating Income Reconciliations



(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except percentages)



Asset-Based Segment











Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

83,618



87.7

%



$

36,646



93.5

%



$

177,584



90.6

%



$

70,922



95.4

%



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





6,903



(1.0)







6,199



(1.1)







21,303



(1.1)







15,521



(1.0)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

90,521



86.7

%



$

42,845



92.4

%



$

198,887



89.5

%



$

86,443



94.4

%















Asset-Light























ArcBest Segment











Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

10,182



96.7

%



$

4,831



97.8

%



$

33,574



95.9

%



$

4,725



99.1

%



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)





















(6,923)



0.8













Non-GAAP amounts



$

10,182



96.7

%



$

4,831



97.8

%



$

26,651



96.7

%



$

4,725



99.1

%















FleetNet Segment











Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

1,269



98.1

%



$

987



98.0

%



$

3,430



98.1

%



$

2,809



98.1

%















Total Asset-Light











Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

11,451



96.9

%



$

5,818



97.8

%



$

37,004



96.3

%



$

7,534



98.9

%



Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)





















(6,923)



0.7













Non-GAAP amounts



$

11,451



96.9

%



$

5,818



97.8

%



$

30,081



97.0

%



$

7,534



98.9

%















Other and Eliminations











Operating Loss ($)































Amounts on GAAP basis



$

(7,508)









$

(2,682)









$

(20,537)









$

(10,430)









Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)





(10)











(158)











(68)











(181)









Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)





1,607





















1,607



















Non-GAAP amounts



$

(5,911)









$

(2,840)









$

(18,998)









$

(10,611)









_____________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

3)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued



Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation





























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated











































































(Unaudited)





































($ thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021











Other



Income



Income

















Operating



Income



Before Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

87,561



$

(1,411)



$

86,150



$

22,459



$

63,691



26.1

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





6,893





158





7,051





1,815





5,236



25.7



Transaction costs(2)





1,607









1,607





420





1,187



26.1



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value









(394)





(394)









(394)





Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)

















480





(480)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

96,061



$

(1,647)



$

94,414



$

25,174



$

69,240



26.7

%











































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021









Other



Income Before



Income

















Operating



Income



Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

194,051



$

(3,096)



$

190,955



$

42,922



$

148,033



22.5

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





21,235





498





21,733





5,594





16,139



25.7



Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)





(6,923)









(6,923)





(1,486)





(5,437)



(21.5)



Transaction costs(2)





1,607









1,607





420





1,187



26.1



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value









(2,908)





(2,908)









(2,908)





Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)

















7,411





(7,411)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

209,970



$

(5,506)



$

204,464



$

54,861



$

149,603



26.8

%











































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020









Other



Income



















Operating



Income



Before Income



Income



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Tax Provision



Income



Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

39,782



$

(604)



$

39,178



$

9,774



$

29,404



24.9

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





6,041





191





6,232





1,605





4,627



25.8



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value









(1,503)





(1,503)









(1,503)





Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)

















138





(138)





Non-GAAP amounts



$

45,823



$

(1,916)



$

43,907



$

11,517



$

32,390



26.2

%











































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020









Other



Income Before



Income

















Operating



Income



Income



Tax



Net









Income



(Costs)



Taxes



Provision



Income



Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis



$

68,026



$

(5,729)



$

62,297



$

15,111



$

47,186



24.3

%

Innovative technology costs(1)





15,340





597





15,937





4,103





11,834



25.7



Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (5)









89





89





23





66



25.8



Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value









(258)





(258)









(258)





Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)

















(541)





541





Non-GAAP amounts



$

83,366



$

(5,301)



$

78,065



$

18,696



$

59,369



23.9

%

____________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

3)        

The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit).

4)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

5)        

Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

6)        

Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.

































Three Months Ended 



Nine Months Ended 





September 30





September 30







2021



2020



2021



2020







(Unaudited)



ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



($ thousands)









Net Income



$

63,691



$

29,404



$

148,033



$

47,186



Interest and other related financing costs





2,072





2,860





6,774





9,185



Income tax provision





22,459





9,774





42,922





15,111



Depreciation and amortization





30,359





30,032





90,995





88,131



Amortization of share-based compensation





2,889





2,885





8,567





7,956



Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension settlement expense(1)





(135)





(148)





(404)





(352)



Transaction costs(2)





1,607









1,607







Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA



$

122,942



$

74,807



$

298,494



$

167,217



___________________

1)        

The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

2)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

 

































Three Months Ended 



Nine Months Ended 







September 30



September 30







2021



2020



2021



2020



Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA



(Unaudited)







($ thousands)













ArcBest



























Operating Income



$

10,182



$

4,831



$

33,574



$

4,725



Depreciation and amortization(3)





2,352





2,413





7,104





7,332



Adjusted EBITDA



$

12,534



$

7,244



$

40,678



$

12,057













FleetNet









Operating Income



$

1,269



$

987



$

3,430



$

2,809



Depreciation and amortization(3)





413





411





1,241





1,204



Adjusted EBITDA



$

1,682



$

1,398



$

4,671



$

4,013













Total Asset-Light



























Operating Income



$

11,451



$

5,818



$

37,004



$

7,534



Depreciation and amortization(3)





2,765





2,824





8,345





8,536



Adjusted EBITDA



$

14,216



$

8,642



$

45,349



$

16,070



_________________

3)        

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

 

ARCBEST CORPORATION

OPERATING STATISTICS







Three Months Ended 



Nine Months Ended 







September 30



September 30







2021



2020



% Change



2021



2020



% Change







(Unaudited)



















Asset-Based







































































Workdays





64.0





64.0









190.5





191.5











































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT



$

41.79



$

35.69



17.1%



$

38.95



$

34.21



13.9%







































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment



$

542.38



$

454.94



19.2%



$

511.43



$

435.96



17.3%







































Shipments





1,249,645





1,242,943



0.5%





3,716,852





3,549,465



4.7%







































Shipments / Day





19,526





19,421



0.5%





19,511





18,535



5.3%







































Tonnage (Tons)





810,982





792,258



2.4%





2,440,214





2,261,919



7.9%







































Tons / Day





12,672





12,379



2.4%





12,810





11,812



8.4%







































Pounds / Shipment





1,298





1,275



1.8%





1,313





1,275



3.0%







































Average Length of Haul (Miles)





1,098





1,096



0.2%





1,099





1,074



2.3%







































__________________

1)        

Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.

 



















Year Over Year % Change





Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 





September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021





(Unaudited)

ArcBest(2)



























Revenue / Shipment





27.0%





28.0%















Shipments / Day





9.7%





22.4%

__________________

2)        

Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-announces-record-third-quarter-2021-results-301413615.html

SOURCE ArcBest

