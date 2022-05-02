Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group

 By Arch Amenities Group, Synergy Fitness Group, CI Capital Partners

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs, today announced it acquired Synergy Fitness Group, a premier fitness management company with 26 facilities in the mid-Atlantic region.

Specializing in wellness and fitness programming, Synergy offers its corporate clients a range of services, including fitness center design, management and equipment maintenance.

Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer, said the acquisition would strengthen the company's leadership position in corporate fitness and wellness amenities for multi-tenant office buildings.

"The Synergy acquisition is another step toward our goal of becoming the leading full-service amenity provider for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs worldwide," he said. "This investment also complements our recent acquisition of Meet Hospitality Services, which offers design and management services to meeting, conference and amenity centers."

Synergy was established in 2006 by Michael Grossman of Annapolis, Maryland, an attorney who identified the need for professional corporate fitness and wellness management in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and entered the industry by purchasing Excel Fitness Group and its 10,000-square-foot center in Glen Burnie, Maryland, later renamed World Gym.

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-amenities-group-acquires-synergy-fitness-group-with-26-managed-sites-301537377.html

SOURCE Arch Amenities Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.