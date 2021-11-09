BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARCH Medical Solutions Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company ("ARCH"), today announces it has acquired Medical Machining Specialists ("MMS"). Based outside Memphis in Olive Branch, Mississippi, MMS is a full-service manufacturer of surgical instruments for the spine, orthopedic, trauma, and extremity markets. The 20,000-square-foot MMS manufacturing space and its 65 employees join ARCH Medical Solutions ("AMS") as a third facility at the ARCH Medical Solutions – Memphis location. Adding MMS to a family of strategically located facilities around the country solidifies ARCH Medical Solutions as an industry-leading supplier with a reputation for growth and scale in the medical products market.
Paul Barck, Divisional President of ARCH Medical Solutions, said the MMS acquisition adds another area of expertise to AMS.
"MMS brings the very specialized manufacturing capability to produce tissue retractors for minimally invasive spinal procedures," Barck said. "These devices are among the most complex surgical instruments manufactured and require unique skill sets and manufacturing processes. MMS expands our breadth of capabilities and fortifies our presence within the strategic Memphis area. Further, we wish to welcome the entire group of associates at MMS as we continue supporting our customers in the manufacturing of world-class products that improve people's lives."
Tim May, General Manager at MMS, called the partnership a natural evolution of the company that was founded in 2009.
"Reflecting upon our future, we have determined this is the appropriate time to partner with a larger company that can offer ongoing financial stability as well as additional resources and financing to support our continuing growth," said May, who remains as GM at the ARCH Medical Solutions – Memphis facility. "Overall, this partnership will create more opportunity for growth, a strong benefits plan, and a more defined future — all things most employees are seeking from their employer."
Eli Crotzer, ARCH President and Chief Executive Officer, welcomed MMS as another important step in the growth of ARCH Medical Solutions.
"We look forward to working closely with Tim and the broader MMS team as we together become the most successful and admired medical contract manufacturing business in North America," Crotzer said.
