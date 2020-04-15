BOULDER, Colo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcherDX, Inc., today announced that new data from its research collaboration with UCL and the Francis Crick Institute as part of the Cancer Research UK-funded UCL-sponsored TRACERx study was chosen to be presented by UCL on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET during the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting. The TRACERx study, a translational research program taking place over nine years, follows patients with lung cancer from diagnosis to either disease relapse or cure after surgery, tracking and analyzing how their cancer develops.
"Clinicians are eager to expand precision oncology into early-stage cancer, when the cancer is typically easier to cure compared to late-stage cancer. Current monitoring methods, such as diagnostic imaging and cancer antigen tests, lack resolution and accuracy needed to monitor early-stage disease. Our technology allows for clinicians to use the assays in local labs and maintain control of the data," said Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, ArcherDX. "This collaboration with UCL and the Francis Crick Institute aims to detect minimal residual disease, earlier by tracking personalized, patient-specific mutations."
As part of an ongoing collaboration, TRACERx1 investigators, led by Professor Charles Swanton, Group Leader, UCL and the Francis Crick Institute, and Dr. Christopher Abbosh, Principal Clinical Fellow, UCL, are utilizing ArcherDX's technology to detect low-volume minimal residual disease at high levels of sensitivity to achieve TRACERx's goal of a more personalized approach to developing cancer treatments.
Oral Presentation Details
The virtual meeting is free and available to anyone by registering at aacr.org.
Presentation Title:
Phylogenetic tracking and minimal residual disease detection using ctDNA in early-stage NSCLC: A lung TRACERx study
Presenter:
Christopher Abbosh, M.D., Principal Clinical Fellow, University College London
Session Title:
Early Detection and ctDNA
Session Date and Time:
Tuesday, April 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET
Abstract Number:
2025
About ArcherDX
ArcherDX is a leading genomic analysis company democratizing precision oncology through a suite of products and services that are highly accurate, personal, actionable and easy to use in local settings. Our Archer® platform, with our proprietary Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) chemistry at the core, has enabled us to develop industry-leading products and services to optimize therapy and enable cancer monitoring across sample types. We develop and commercialize research use only (RUO) products, are developing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products, and offer services that meet the unique needs of our customers and their clinical applications. Our RUO product portfolio consists of VariantPlex®, FusionPlex®, LiquidPlex™ and Immunoverse™, which we collectively refer to as ArcherPlex™. IVD products currently in development for solid tumor biomarker identification and Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) have both received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.archerdx.com and follow @ArcherDXInc on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
1 *TRACERx (Tracking Cancer Evolution through therapy (Rx)) is the single biggest investment in lung cancer research by Cancer Research UK. We believe the translational programme is the first study to look at the evolution of cancer in real time and immense detail. TRACERx is led by UCL (University College London) via the Cancer Research UK Lung Cancer Centre of Excellence and also supported by the National Institute for Health Research, University College London Hospitals Biomedical Research Centre, Francis Crick Institute and the Rosetrees Trust.
About UCL – London's Global University
UCL is a diverse community with the freedom to challenge and think differently.
Our community of more than 41,500 students from 150 countries and over 12,500 staff pursues academic excellence, breaks boundaries and makes a positive impact on real world problems.
We are consistently ranked among the top 10 universities in the world and are one of only a handful of institutions rated as having the strongest academic reputation and the broadest research impact.
We have a progressive and integrated approach to our teaching and research – championing innovation, creativity and cross-disciplinary working. We teach our students how to think, not what to think, and see them as partners, collaborators and contributors.
For almost 200 years, we are proud to have opened higher education to students from a wide range of backgrounds and to change the way we create and share knowledge.
We were the first in England to welcome women to university education and that courageous attitude and disruptive spirit is still alive today. We are UCL.
About The Francis Crick Institute
The Francis Crick Institute is a biomedical discovery institute dedicated to understanding the fundamental biology underlying health and disease. Its work is helping to understand why disease develops and to translate discoveries into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, infections, and neurodegenerative diseases.
An independent organisation, its founding partners are the Medical Research Council (MRC), Cancer Research UK, Wellcome, UCL (University College London), Imperial College London and King's College London.
The Crick was formed in 2015, and in 2016 it moved into a brand new state-of-the-art building in central London which brings together 1500 scientists and support staff working collaboratively across disciplines, making it the biggest biomedical research facility under a single roof in Europe. http://crick.ac.uk/
About Cancer Research UK
Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research. Cancer Research UK's pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives. Cancer Research UK receives no funding from the UK government for its life-saving research. Every step it makes towards beating cancer relies on vital donations from the public. Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.
Today, 2 in 4 people survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK's ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, 3 in 4 people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years. Cancer Research UK supports research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.
Together with its partners and supporters, Cancer Research UK's vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. For further information about Cancer Research UK's work or to find out how to support the charity, please call 0300 123 1022 or visit www.cancerresearchuk.org. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
