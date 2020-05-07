BOULDER, Colo., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcherDX, Inc. today announced the appointment of Jason Ryan, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Magenta Therapeutics and former Chief Financial Officer at Foundation Medicine, to the company's Board of Directors and as the Chair of the Audit Committee.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our Board of Directors. As a leader with experience overseeing commercial growth and financial operations, Jason will augment our experienced leadership team," said Jason Myers, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ArcherDX. "His depth of experience in both diagnostics and therapeutics will be important as we pursue regulatory clearances and approvals for our IVD products that are designed to enable providers to conduct genomic testing at the site of patient care and receive the right information at the right time."
Jason Ryan joined Magenta in 2019 and is responsible for finance, planning and operations at the company. During his tenure as Chief Financial Officer of Foundation Medicine, he helped lead the company from an early stage private company through its initial public offering and subsequent growth to a global commercial organization that was ultimately sold to Roche for $5.3 billion in 2018. He also worked closely with the company's commercial leadership through several product launches and was deeply involved in Medicare and commercial payor reimbursement strategy and execution. He began his career at Deloitte & Touche where he earned a CPA. Jason received his B.S. in Economics from Bates College and his MBA from the Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.
"Jason's expertise in financial and commercial strategy, building operational infrastructure, and working with private and public investors were instrumental to the tremendous corporate growth we achieved while working together at Foundation Medicine," said Steve Kafka, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of ArcherDX. "I look forward to working with Jason again to help enable ArcherDX to successfully grow and drive innovation in genomic testing and cancer care."
"ArcherDX is aiming to address the barriers to precision oncology and to bring precision oncology to all patients, anywhere," said Jason Ryan. "Democratizing precision oncology requires products that are accurate, personal, actionable and easy to use in local settings. I'm excited to be joining a team that I believe has the technology, experience and drive to deliver on this promise to patients and providers."
About ArcherDX
ArcherDX is a leading genomic analysis company democratizing precision oncology through a suite of products and services that are highly accurate, personal, actionable and easy to use in local settings. Our Archer® platform, with our proprietary Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) chemistry at the core, has enabled us to develop industry-leading products and services to optimize therapy and enable cancer monitoring across sample types. We develop and commercialize research use only (RUO) products, are developing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products, and offer services that meet the unique needs of our customers and their clinical applications. Our RUO product portfolio consists of VariantPlex®, FusionPlex®, LiquidPlex™ and Immunoverse™, which we collectively refer to as ArcherPlex™. IVD products currently in development for solid tumor biomarker identification and Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) have both received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. ArcherDX is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at www.archerdx.com and follow @ArcherDXInc on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
