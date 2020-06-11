DURHAM, N.C., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchiveSocial, the leading provider of social media archiving software for government entities, law enforcement agencies and K-12 school districts, recently welcomed two key additions to their Senior Leadership Team - Lyle Henderson as Head of Finance, and Nancy Vodicka as Head of Marketing.
The appointment of Henderson and Vodicka is part of a broader initiative by ArchiveSocial to focus on growth in new markets and continued product demand. "In a world demanding transparency, our mission, to empower and protect open dialog, is more important than ever. We need great people to accomplish this mission. In that vein, I am thrilled about the addition of Nancy and Lyle to our Senior Leadership team," said Ray Carey, ArchiveSocial's Chief Executive Officer. "The wealth of experience and knowledge these two possess will provide a rounded approach to support the continued innovation and scaling of ArchiveSocial."
Henderson is an accomplished business leader who brings deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of financial planning and accounting. He will be responsible for overseeing financial planning and analysis, investor relations, capital raising, and optimizing the company for success and future sustainable growth. Prior to ArchiveSocial, Henderson held various finance leadership positions with venture capital, private equity-backed, and bootstrapped companies in the technology sector with a focus on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
Henderson stated, "I look forward to joining ArchiveSocial's incredibly talented team and leading its finance organization to accelerate growth and drive long-term success."
Vodicka brings with her a passion for education and over a decade of experience building and optimizing marketing teams and infrastructures to accelerate performance. She has a proven track record of launching and driving rapid growth in marketing revenue and customer retention and will lead ArchiveSocial's marketing department in overall brand development and integrated strategies that continue the company's high growth trajectory. Vodicka most recently served at Prometheus Group as Vice President of Marketing where she established and executed a multi-channel, integrated marketing strategy that created global recognition and frequent acquisitions to support growth.
"Social Media has become such a crucial tool in communication strategies and is increasingly important from a public records perspective," said Vodicka. "I'm excited to help clients and prospects with social media best practices such as archiving and the undeniable value ArchiveSocial brings to their business."
About ArchiveSocial
ArchiveSocial works with over 2,700 government and law enforcement agencies, school districts, and private companies to capture and archive information shared on social media. The company helps public and private agencies comply with record-keeping regulations and mitigate risk related to social media. By connecting directly to the social networks, ArchiveSocial ensures complete, authentic and in-context records of social media communications. For more information, please visit archivesocial.com.
