NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcis Capital Partners, a New York City-based growth equity investment firm focused on investing in US technology companies, has chosen Navatar Edge to be its end-to-end deal and investor relations platform, covering its fundraising, business development, deal management and due diligence needs.
"Our investment process is distributed across the US and Asia and employs a multi-disciplinary approach," said Afzal M. Tarar, founder and managing partner of Arcis Capital Partners. "As such, we require a seamless investment management platform that gives us insights at every stage of our investment process. We chose Navatar Edge for its ability to deliver that level of intelligence."
ArcisCap invests in digital technologies (AI+IoT), medical device, and clean technology companies with a proven business model that require capital to scale. The team has access to a proprietary network of professional relationships across the US and Asia, leveraging that connectivity to identify target areas for distribution and growth.
"The cross-border nature of our business means that we have more complex relationships to manage, and successful deal execution and investment management become even more critical across multiple time zones," said Tarar. "We look forward to leveraging Navatar's integrated relationship management, document management and project management functionalities to streamline our investment process."
The company's most recent investments include Cerebri AI (https://www.cerebriai.com/), Integrated Endoscopy (https://www.iescope.com/), and Greene Lyon Group (https://www.greenelyon.com/).
ABOUT NAVATAR
Navatar (@navatargroup) is the intelligent deal platform that harnesses advanced analytics to go a level deeper. Hundreds of private equity managers, investment banks and strategic buyers worldwide use Navatar for insights into prospect engagement strategy, team performance, network expansion, and sourcing off-market deal flow. Learn how our enterprise solution, built on Salesforce's Einstein, can transform your entire deal lifecycle from source to close.
For more information, go to: https://www.navatargroup.com
ABOUT ARCIS CAPITAL PARTNERS
Arcis Capital Partners ("ArcisCap") invests in US technology companies with proven business models that are poised to grow – companies that can meaningfully benefit from the firm's market access and growth strategy to produce transformative change and accelerated growth in both the U.S. and Asia.
The ArcisCap team has differentiated experience across digital technologies, medical devices and clean tech. The firm is headquartered in New York City with offices and partner presence in Orlando, Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.
