CALABASAS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcoro®, a proven provider of human resources management (HR) cloud-based software for high-risk industries, has announced its new partnership with RedHammer, a leading provider of outsourced accounting solutions for the construction industry.
The partnership between Arcoro and RedHammer will enable joint customers to maximize the benefits of their current HR and financial software. Arcoro's software suite helps construction companies hire skilled teams faster while more easily meeting compliance requirements with streamlined back office processes.
Through the new partnership, RedHammer is able to provide Arcoro customers with bookkeeping, payroll, and job cost services within their current financial software. RedHammer supports the popular construction financial software platforms including Arcoro integration partners Sage ®, QuickBooks®, Foundation®, and ViewPoint®.
"Our customers often have cross-functional responsibilities that touch both HR and finance functions," said John Herr, Arcoro CEO. "Combining RedHammer's exceptional finance expertise with our technology allows us to offer a new level of service to our customers in the construction industry."
"Accounting is very daunting in the construction industry," said Scott Franchini, Partner at RedHammer. "With the added complexities of job cost and work in progress reporting, many in the industry struggle to produce timely and accurate financials. The lack of transparency not only impacts the executive team's visibility into the financial health of their projects and organization, but it can also limit their access to working capital and performance bonding."
RedHammer integrates with their client's internal team to provide day-to-day tactical support in all aspects of construction accounting. Whether a company needs help entering accounts payable, processing certified payroll, analyzing cash flow, or interpreting project costing, RedHammer has a team of experienced construction consultants and accountants to help fill the resource and knowledge void.
Arcoro's software platform offers end-to-end HR functionality with modules that empower users with time-saving tools and strategic reporting in the areas of talent acquisition, onboarding, learning and performance management, core HR, benefits administration, time and attendance tracking and more.
About Arcoro
More than 10,000 high-consequence, high-compliance organizations use Arcoro's cloud software products to hire, manage and grow their workforces. A rapidly growing SaaS company, Arcoro offers proven modular HR solutions that maximize workforce performance and empower HR leaders with time-saving tools and strategic reporting. Our leading product suite and software platform offer end-to-end HR functionality to help drive business outcomes. With Arcoro's flexible solutions, you select the modules that meet your needs for talent acquisition, talent management, core HR, benefits administration, time and attendance tracking and more. We are grateful to have received awards for our innovative products and outstanding customer service. Visit us at https://arcoro.com/.
About RedHammer
RedHammer, a national construction accounting management firm, is focused on providing small to medium construction firms with the accurate and timely financial information necessary to better manage their jobs and business. Through a unique blend of construction expertise, technology, best practices, hands-on assistance, and an ability to fix and work within their customer's existing financial software, RedHammer has been improving the lives of construction firm owners since 2011. RedHammer is privately held. https://www.redhammer.io/
