PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Florida's award-winning agrihood, Arden recently welcomed Dave Meyerson as the community's new Lifestyle Director. In his new role, Dave will focus on designing and organizing a variety of social events and activities for Arden residents, fostering connections between neighbors, and encouraging them to explore everything this vibrant community has to offer.
"We are excited to welcome Dave as our new lifestyle director," said Community Manager Toni Kanfer. "With his 20 years of professional experience and his unique ability to connect with residents, Dave will be an amazing resource for everyone in the community. We look forward to working with him and continuing to provide amazing lifestyle and social engagement opportunities for our residents."
Meyerson added: "I would like to thank the entire team at Arden, including residents and staff, for their warm welcome. Our goal is to bring together all the resources, partners, and people of Arden to make our community the best place in the country to live and play. I am thrilled to contribute my energy and talent to this community."
Originally from Long Island, New York, Dave considers himself a Floridian as he has resided in the Palm Beach County area for more than 20 years. In his previous role, he served as the Lifestyle and Event Director for Tradition Community Association where he built unique event activations and programming which helped to build a lifestyle culture and recreation experience for residents.
Dave has spent over 20 years in the field of event management including amateur and professional sports organizations, and the entertainment industry. His experiences have afforded him the opportunity to work for teams and sports programs in the NHL, Major League Baseball, NCAA, and i9 Sports. In addition to working for large entertainment companies, he also owned his own entertainment organization.
Developed to promote healthy living, community engagement, and keep residents connected with nature, Arden is home to a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by green space, world-class amenities, 20 miles of running and biking trails, and centered around a five-acre community farm and event barn. Arden is conveniently located on Southern Boulevard and offers direct access to I-95, Florida's Turnpike, and the airport. The community is close to the region's world-renowned golden sand beaches, A-rated schools, five-star dining, and top entertainment venues.
About Arden
Master-planned by the visionary development team of Freehold Communities, Arden is brought to life by an impressive collection of top-quality homebuilders, including D.R. Horton, Kenco Communities, Lennar, and Ryan Homes. Located at 660 Arden Lake Way, Wellington, FL 33470, Arden is just minutes from A-rated schools, top hospitals, five-star restaurants, and the state's leading equestrian sports venues. To learn more about Arden's award-winning community, homes, and amenities, visit http://www.ArdenFL.com.
