Ardent Privacy, a Maryland-based data privacy company, launches its flagship product, TurtleShield Data Privacy Suite at IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022. TurtleShield is an AI-powered enterprise software platform that helps businesses discover, identify, inventory, map, minimize, and securely delete personal data which are the essential elements of privacy compliance for enterprises.
TurtleShield is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered enterprise software platform that helps businesses discover, identify, inventory, map, minimize, and securely delete personal data which are essential elements of privacy compliance for enterprises.
To implement meaningful privacy compliance, enterprises need to assess their data footprint as a first step, which can be enormous and never ending task if not done right. TurtleShield is solving that business problem with practical and nimble approach. It simplifies data assessments and automates data inventory process and enables.Today organizations are mostly doing workflow and questionnaire-based Privacy Impact Assessment (PIAs) which is good first step but not adequate for compliance and privacy governance. Business owners are increasingly asking what personal data they are responsible for and what they need to abide by as regulatory requirement. Our solution provides privacy insight into the data assets so business owners can do right decisions about customer data they own. In addition to knowing your data, solution helps companies take meaningful action on that data and implement privacy by design approach. TurtleShield further automates data minimization process and helps eliminate operational inefficiencies by getting rid of excess data. We are turning compliance functions from cost center to profit center by bringing unique business advantages.
"Data privacy and protection is not only regulatory need anymore, it is mean to ensure trust of your customers, partners, stakeholders that their data is safe with you," said Sameer Ahirrao, CEO of Ardent Privacy. "We understood from recent data breaches importance of SBoM (Software Bill of Materials) and supply chain security, similarly organizations lack Data Bill of Materials (DBoM). We enable organizations to generate data inventory and DBoMs by automating data discovery with nimble and cost effective approach. Solution enables PIAs, DPIAs which are realistic and committed by business owners.
There are four distinct modules within TurtleShield:
- TurtleShield PI: Discover, Identify and Map Data Assets with Data Subject Rights Automation and enable Third Party Data Intelligence.
- TurtleShield DI: Sensitive Data Inventory and Mapping, helps in Article 30 (Record of Processing Activities), Information Asset register (ISO 27001) and enable privacy impact assessments(PIA), data protection impact assessments (DPIA) and data risk assessments.
- TurtleShield DM: Reduce excess data, Smart AI based data minimization automation.
- TurtleShield AD: Securely delete personal data, enable RTBF (Right To Be Forgotten)
Ardent Privacy helps enterprises to comply with data privacy regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Data Protection Bill (India), UK Data Protection Act, LGPD (Brazil) and more privacy regulations coming in effect globally. TurtleShield is an AI-powered enterprise software platform that helps businesses discover, identify, inventory, map, minimize, and securely delete personal data.
