- Longboard Pharmaceuticals (formerly Arena Neuroscience) is an Arena-founded independent company focused on advancing promising investigational therapies for rare neurological diseases - Longboard's investor syndicate includes Farallon Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, HBM Healthcare Investments, Highside Capital Management, and T. Rowe Price Associates, with participation from Arena Pharmaceuticals - Kevin R. Lind leading as President & Chief Executive Officer of Longboard