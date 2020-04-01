- Etrasimod CR profile designed to retain etrasimod's rapid onset of action while further improving its potentially best-in-class, non-titrated, low intrinsic first-dose heart rate effect - Positive topline data from Phase 1 study demonstrated significant reduction in heart rate effect, particularly during the initial 4-hour monitoring period - Etrasimod CR program delivers rapid life-cycle management and potentially extends etrasimod's intellectual property portfolio - Arena to host conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET