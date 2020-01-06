Arena Pharmaceuticals Highlights Strategic Plan Driving Near and Long-term Growth with Eight Ph 2 and Ph 3 Data Readouts in 2020-21 and One New IND Per Year for the Next 5 Years

- Initiation of etrasimod Ph 2/3 program in Crohn's disease (CD) - Two additional Ph 2 etrasimod development programs in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and alopecia areata (AA) - First subject dosed in APD418 Ph 1 trial in Decompensated Heart Failure (DHF) - Expanded multi-program collaboration with Beacon Discovery for immune and inflammatory targets (Project Cabrillo) - Formation of Arena Neuroscience, Inc. focused on programs and platform to address microglial neuroinflammation - Arena to host conference call and webcast tomorrow, January 7, at 9:00 AM ET