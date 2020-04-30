SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a question and answer session via conference call and live webcast with the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET.
Conference Call & Webcast Information
When: Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 4:30 PM ET
Dial-in: (877) 643-7155 (United States) or (914) 495-8552 (International)
Conference ID: 4171767
Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. You can access the live webcast under the investor relations section of Arena's website. A replay of the event will be archived for 30 days after the call.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals is uniquely positioned to develop best-in-disease medicines with optimized efficacy and safety for patients globally. Our drive to deliver a robust pipeline of novel, transformational medicines is grounded in two decades of world-class G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) discovery research.
It is the breadth and depth of our portfolio, prioritization of drug development to meet unmet patient needs, strong financial health and growing, bold-thinking world-class team that gives Arena the ingredients and passion to build a sustainable, vibrant next-generation pharmaceutical company.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Arena's upcoming conference call and live webcast with the investment community and Arena's position, drive, portfolio, prioritization, financial position, team, and building of the company. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.
Corporate Contact:
Megan E. Knight
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Director, Investor Relations
mknight@arenapharm.com
858.210.3635
Arena Media Contact:
IR@arenapharm.com
858.453.7200