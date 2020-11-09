- Delivered compelling topline results from ADVISE Ph 2b trial evaluating etrasimod in atopic dermatitis; advancing into a Ph 3 registrational program - Initiated etrasimod trials: ELEVATE UC 12 Ph 3, GLADIATOR UC and alopecia areata Ph 2 - Completed enrollment of CAPTIVATE Ph 2b trial evaluating olorinab in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) pain, topline data expected Q1 2020 - Completed first-in-human Ph 1 trial for APD418 - Completed launch of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (formerly Arena Neuroscience) - Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of ~$1.2bn as of September 30, 2020 - Arena to host conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss ADVISE results and corporate updates