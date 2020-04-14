BALTIMORE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena, the national software company that uses predictive analytics and machine learning to enhance workforce recruitment and retention, announced a partnership with Argentum and the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) to guide workers who have been displaced due to the fallout from COVID-19 into employment opportunities in senior living, assisted living and other post-acute care sites.
The latest data from the Department of Labor shows that more than 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment in recent weeks and in the hotel industry alone, nearly 3.9 million total jobs have either been eliminated or will be eliminated in the next few weeks, according to a recent study by the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Senior living is actively hiring and this new resource can help match job seekers with industry employment.
More than a traditional job board, however, this initiative leverages the predictive analytics platform and Talent Discovery service of Arena Analytics that identifies and matches candidates to local jobs where they are most likely to perform well and have a satisfactory work experience. Candidates can enter this portal from Argentum's Senior Living Works website or from Arena's corporate website. On Argentum's website, this portal is labeled "Senior Living FastMatch resource" and includes a rich array of additional resources and educational materials for job candidates curious about work and careers in the senior living sector.
As the industry expects to fill several hundred thousand positions in the next few months, Arena is donating its services to senior living (post-acute care) providers through September 30. Providers are welcome to sign a no-cost software agreement with Arena in order to receive candidates who are customized matches to the jobs currently posted on their own websites. There is no cost to any candidates, at any time.
"Assisted living and skilled nursing facilities care for the most vulnerable among us, and are desperately in need of additional staff to cook, deliver food to rooms, provide direct care, and replace those caregivers who fall ill," said Michael Rosenbaum, founder and CEO of Arena. "We are pleased to join with Argentum and the American Senior Housing Association to route individuals from hospitality directly into these roles, often on the same day they are informed of their job elimination in hospitality. It is a win-win opportunity that solves two problems at once in this pandemic."
"Hospitality, restaurant, and retail workers are particularly impacted by the current crisis, and Argentum has been working with the American Hotel & Lodging Association to help connect these workers with senior living. They bring skills and experience that are a strong fit for many senior living positions, such as concierges, dining professionals, and housekeepers," said James Balda, President and CEO, Argentum. "This talent-matching tool provides the technology and opportunity to quickly help workers and providers connect in this emergency."
"The senior living profession offers a variety of fulfilling career paths and combines many elements of service and hospitality. In this most challenging time for so many, it is extremely gratifying to help match displaced workers with high quality jobs and opportunities for advancement and career-development," added David Schless, president of the American Seniors Housing Association.
About Senior Living Works
The Senior Living Works initiative aims to recruit more than 1 million new professionals to meet the current and future workforce needs of senior living communities, and support engagement and retention of the industry's existing workforce. Senior Living Works offers easy-to-use resources to assist with recruiting efforts and provide information for retention. It's the solution to bridging the information gap between current and future employees and industry professionals. Learn more at seniorliving.works.
About Argentum
Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults. Argentum member companies operate senior living communities offering assisted living, independent living, continuing care, and memory care services. Along with its state partners, Argentum's membership represents approximately 75 percent of the senior living industry—an industry with a national economic impact of nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars and responsible for providing over 1.6 million jobs. These numbers will continue to grow as the U.S. population ages.
Argentum's programs and initiatives are driven by its membership. For more information about joining Argentum, please visit argentum.org/membership. Learn more at argentum.org.
About ASHA
The American Seniors Housing Association represents over 550 companies that develop, own, operate and finance the full spectrum of housing for seniors, including active adult, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and life plan communities. ASHA's members consist of both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations who own and /or operate more than 750,000 units in the U.S. and Canada. The organization was created in 1991 and focuses on advocacy, research, executive level meetings, and consumer education delivered through a digital platform that can be visited at WhereYouLiveMatters.org. For more information about ASHA, please visit seniorshousing.org
About Arena
Applying predictive analytics and machine learning to talent acquisition and workforce challenges. Our technology helps organizations avoid the high cost of employee turnover by filling vacancies quicker with job candidates most likely to thrive. By revealing each candidate's likely performance in specific positions, departments, and locations, Arena transforms the labor market from one based on perception and unconscious bias, to one based on outcomes. Our clients include Mt. Sinai, Sunrise Senior Living, Benchmark Senior Living, and HCR ManorCare. For more information, visit arena.io or contact info@arena.io.
Media Contact
Dvora Inwood
dinwood@arena.io