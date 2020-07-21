CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Argonaut Manufacturing Services, a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) serving the life sciences, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, announced today that they have completed an expansion of their Viral Transport Media (VTM) filling capabilities for COVID-19 testing. This expansion allows Argonaut to support the increased worldwide demand for contract VTM production driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC's guidelines for COVID-19 testing specify sample swabs should be immediately stored in VTM or similar media, making it essential to the testing pipeline.
"Our team has done an exceptional job in quickly scaling up our filling capabilities to assist in the COVID-19 effort," remarked Wayne Woodard, Chief Executive Officer of Argonaut. "We have been able to increase these production capacities, while at the same time helping clients to lay the groundwork for a smooth IVD filing transition post-EUA. Argonaut's quality value proposition enables our clients to continue supplying their products without interruptions."
"Argonaut recognized the importance of VTM both to our clients and to global pandemic relief efforts, and made the decision to dedicate new resources to this service offering," said Eric Blair, Chief Commercial Officer of Argonaut. "We are now accepting inquiries for additional large-scale VTM production projects."
Argonaut Manufacturing Services is an FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 cGMP contract manufacturing organization dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for life science, molecular diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical companies. Life sciences and molecular diagnostics services include formulation, filling, lyophilization, and kitting, while biopharmaceutical services feature state-of-the-art automated aseptic fill-finish equipment for sterile injectable drugs. All projects are supported by a full analytical quality control service offering and global shipping logistics. From procurement through pick-pack-ship, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs.
