LONDON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global commodity price reporting and news service Argus has appointed Jim Washer as its new Editor-in-Chief.
Jim has nearly 30 years' experience in energy market journalism. He began his career in 1991 at market information provider Platts, where he worked in a number of editorial roles before becoming Managing Editor EMEA for Platts Global Alert.
He then joined Bridge, a real-time news, data and analysis provider as Managing Editor, Energy, EMEA, before in 2001 moving to Energy Intelligence, a leading publisher of energy information, where he served as editor of Petroleum Intelligence Weekly, London Bureau Chief and most recently Executive Editor for Operations.
At Argus, Jim will be responsible for the company's written output, with a focus on ensuring the quality, timeliness and accuracy of the news and analysis produced by the almost 500 reporters in our 25 offices worldwide.
"Jim is a very valuable asset in the Argus team. His extensive experience and knowledge of energy markets is very relevant to his new role," Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "He has unrivalled understanding both of the markets Argus serves and of how to develop the quality of information that they need. We are delighted to have him on board at a time when we are expanding and broadening our expertise so rapidly."
"I am very excited to be joining Argus and working with its outstanding team of editors and reporters," Jim said. "These are extraordinarily challenging times for the global economy and for oil, gas and other commodity markets, which makes it all the more important that participants in those markets have access to timely, accurate and trustworthy information. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Argus to help meet the information needs of our customers."
About Argus Media
Argus is an independent media organisation with more than 1,000 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 25 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.
Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.
Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.
