OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aria Care Partners, the leading provider of integrated ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities, today announced that it has acquired Outreach Eye Care and SeniorWell. Aria Care Partners collaborated with HealthDrive, a Bain Capital Double Impact portfolio company, on the acquisition of SeniorWell.
Since 1978, Outreach Eye Care has provided exceptional onsite vision care to residents in healthcare facilities throughout Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. Aria and Outreach Eye Care are Kansas City based companies with more than 60 years of combined experience serving the long-term care industry. This acquisition will allow Aria Care Partners to assist more residents and families to have better oral health and vision.
SeniorWell facilitates onsite healthcare in senior living communities across four modalities: audiology, dentistry, optometry and podiatry. Aria Care Partners collaborated with HealthDrive, a longtime partner, on this first of its kind strategic acquisition.
"Aria Care Partners is focused on meeting market demand and continuing to provide best-in-class services to skilled nursing facilities and their residents," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "We are proud to have a strong partnership with HealthDrive, which enabled us to acquire a leading company such as SeniorWell to enhance our offerings to the community. Selecting Outreach Eye Care was an easy choice since their values and level of service matched Aria Care Partners, and their areas of service overlap significantly with ours. We are thrilled to join forces with both companies and know that together we will continue to improve the quality of care provided to residents."
Both acquisitions are part of a larger strategic growth objective of Aria Care Partners to expand service areas and capabilities, and partner with more skilled nursing and long-term care facilities.
About Aria Care Partners
Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 20 years of partnership with nearly 3000 skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, and hearing services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria Care Partners is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for and safe. Learn more: http://www.ariacarepartners.com, Twitter, LinkedIn
Media Contact
Sloane Scott, Healthfuse, +1 615.815.5277, sloane@punchingnungroup.com
SOURCE Aria Care Partners