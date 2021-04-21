NORFOLK, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ario Technologies Inc., a software-as-service company that delivers augmented reality (AR) technology to the industrial workforce enabling immediate, easy access to knowledge and resources, announced today the appointment of Nate Fender as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Joe Weaver, former CEO of Ario since Company inception in 2016, will be transitioning into his new role as Chief Product Officer of Ario.
"We are pleased to have Nate, a dynamic executive with proven business and product development acumen, transition from COO to CEO," said Ted Chandler, Chairman of Ario's Board of Directors. "As a co-founder, he helped develop Ario's vision and bring the Ario Platform to fruition. We look forward to his strategic leadership as the team grows and begins to expand into additional markets. We'd also like to thank Joe for his invaluable leadership as CEO and look forward to his insightful guidance, shaped by his comprehensive understanding of product development, as he transitions to CPO."
"I am honored to have served as CEO for over four years and feel confident passing the reins to Nate during this transformative time for Ario. Nate's experience in marketing and sales makes him the right person to take the Ario Platform to the next level," Mr. Weaver said, co-founder and new CPO of Ario. "As CEO, it was a privilege to build a talented, versatile team and bring our product to market. I'll continue to develop product features as CPO, with a focus on expanding analytics that could provide customers with key insights on how to drive the most impactful ROI for their enterprise."
Nate Fender has over a decade of experience in the product development and management space. After co-founding Ario, Mr. Fender was the COO from 2016 to 2021 where he strengthened fundraising efforts and oversaw product and business development for both Ario and Ario Connect applications, which in turn led to customer relationships with Canon and the United States Air Force. Previously, he worked for the digital agencies Grow, Sway, and Ciniva and with clients such as Google, Volkswagen, Sony BMG, Ferguson, and the Port of Oakland, where he focused on product management for mobile and web technologies. Mr. Fender received his M.A. from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and his B.S. from Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia.
"I am thrilled to step into the role of CEO at Ario, an exciting company revolutionizing the way we create and share knowledge," said Mr. Fender. "I admire and believe in the company's vision to bridge humanity and technology through easy-to-use augmented reality solutions. I am eager to broaden Ario's reach as we bring the platform to more people who need specialized guidance in unique and challenging environments."
About the Company
Ario Technologies Inc. delivers augmented reality software to the industrial workforce enabling immediate, easy access to knowledge and resources. The Ario Platform, accompanied by Ario Connect, addresses equipment maintenance pain points as well as skill inadequacies within a labor force through digital solutions that improve knowledge retention, reduce human error, and boost operational excellence. Founded in 2016, Ario is a fast-growing firm based in Norfolk, Virginia, with customers across the country, from Fortune 500 companies to the United States Air Force. For more information, please visit: https://www.ario.com/
