VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting) of Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia", the "Company") (TSX: ATZ), a vertically integrated, innovative design house of exclusive fashion brands offering Everyday Luxury in its boutiques and online, was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, yesterday.  Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated July 31, 2020 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Per TSX reporting requirements, the Company wishes to disclose that the total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 314,799,182 votes.  The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting.  According to the proxies received and such vote by ballot, the results were as follows:


     Number of Votes Cast

Name of Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Aldo Bensadoun

313,602,895

252,136

John E. Currie

313,573,179

281,852

Brian Hill

312,258,953

1,596,078

Ryan Holmes

313,839,882

15,149

David Labistour

313,809,604

45,427

John Montalbano

313,603,185

251,846

Marni Payne

307,935,113

5,919,918

Glen Senk

313,706,903

14,812

Marcia Smith

313,682,749

38,966

Jennifer Wong

309,131,637

4,723,394

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Aritzia 

Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique. We conceive, create, develop and retail fashion brands with a depth of design and quality that provides compelling value. Each of our exclusive brands has its own vision and distinct aesthetic point of view. As a group, they are united by an unwavering commitment to superior fabrics, meticulous construction and relevant, effortless design.

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia now has more than 95 locations in select cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. We pride ourselves on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in our boutiques and on aritzia.com — with a focus on delivering Everyday Luxury.

