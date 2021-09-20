NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizent, a leading provider of business information, announced that commercial executive Josh Rucci has joined the company today as Chief Commercial Officer. Rucci brings over 20 years of experience and has held key commercialization roles at Dow Jones, Bloomberg, and Getty Images.
At Arizent, Rucci will join the executive leadership team and lead the sales organization for both the information services and marketing services businesses. Josh is bringing his expertise and business acumen to unlock the full growth potential of Arizent across the seven communities it serves: banking, municipal finance, wealth management, mortgage, accounting, benefits and insurance.
"I am thrilled to be joining Arizent. It's an ambitious company with a compelling mission," said Rucci. "Arizent's audience, content, and capabilities are uniquely positioned for companies and professionals to thrive in seven highly dynamic industries."
Josh's deep experience across all aspects of commercial monetization includes advertising, distribution, live events, and subscriptions. He has served as SVP, Agency & Trade Partnerships at Dow Jones and GM and Global Head of Media Distribution at Bloomberg, as well as other leadership roles at Getty Images, ESPN and Thomson Reuters. Josh was most recently advising a number of content, technology, and data companies on business strategy, customer acquisition and key go-to-market initiatives, including Kargo, ICX Media, and Forkast News.
In addition, Josh is an Executive-in-Residence at Progress Partners, a Media Co-Chair of the New York-based Executive Forum, and Global Champion for the UK-based World Media Group. Josh also serves as a Board Trustee for the Bronxville Public Library, a Board Member of The Counseling Center, on the Leadership Council at AmeriCares, and on the vestry for Christ Church Bronxville. Josh has a BA degree from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College, graduating with honors from both programs.
"Josh is an exceptional business leader with a proven track record of scaling businesses and driving sustainable growth," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent. "He is the perfect complement to the Arizent leadership team as we accelerate our business strategy across the communities and customers we serve."
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities. They offer a unique insight and analysis through subscription services, convene the foremost industry leaders at more than 20 events each year in person and online, and deliver definitive research and benchmarking—all designed to empower financial services professionals to drive their careers and businesses forward. The company also connects brands and business leaders through its marketing services offering and brand studio. Arizent is home to the leading brands in each of the industries they serve, including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, Digital Insurance, Accounting Today, Employee Benefits News and National Mortgage News.
For more information, please contact:
Lee Gavin
212-803-8637
Media Contact
Lee Gavin, Arizent, 212-803-8637, lee.gavin@arizent.com
SOURCE Arizent