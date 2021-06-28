DENVER, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lush Experiences, http://www.lushexperiences.com, one of travel's premier sales, marketing and representation organizations boasting long-held and deep relationships with travel advisors and members, today announced Armani Hotels, http://www.armani.com, has selected it to represent its two distinct hotels in Dubai and Milan to travel advisors and the travel industry across North America. Armani Hotels & Resorts was established in 2005 under an agreement between Giorgio Armani and Emaar Properties with the objective to develop, own and operate an exclusive collection of hotels, resorts and residences in the world's most important cities and holiday destinations.
The name Giorgio Armani is synonymous with high fashion, extraordinary design and the epitome of true luxury. The Armani Hotel Dubai, the first of the two Armani designed and developed hotel properties, is located in the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in downtown Dubai. The Armani Hotel Milano that followed the development of the Dubai property anchors the world-famous Milan fashion district. Both hotels exemplify the warm Italian style that are the global signature of the designer himself.
"We have decided to start a journey of collaboration with Lush Experiences because of their reputation, being active and dynamic in the market and absolutely for the fine collection they are already representing. We are expecting a huge growth in terms of brand awareness and how that can positively impact the hotel," said Milan General Manager Giuseppe Losciale.
"Everyone knows the Armani name is the definition of understated elegance. Both the hotels in Dubai and Milano showcase this in a way that defines their respective destinations. Milan as the epicenter of design and fashion, and Dubai as a place where luxury abounds. We are humbled to add Armani Hotels to the Lush Experiences unparalleled curated collection and look forward to showcasing these uniquely world-class hotels to the top travel advisors in North America," said Brad Beaty, Co-Founder of Lush Experiences.
About Lush Experiences
Lush Experiences is one of travel's premier sales, marketing and representation organizations boasting long-held and deep relationships with travel advisors and members. Proud of a client retention rate greater than 90%, one of the highest in the industry, Lush Experiences is all about professionalism, service and your success.
Lush Experiences prides itself on making travel advisor's work simpler and effortless and approaches its member's business with a philosophy that "every booking is a relationship."
Lush Experiences portfolio is comprised of the finest luxury hotels and destinations throughout the world. From regions including Asia Pacific to Europe to Mexico and the Caribbean, its members are recognized by travelers and travel professionals as being among the most prestigious names in the industry. Also offering destinations services, the experienced team at Lush Experiences treats its clients and relationships as family and the results show it.
