FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armourgenix® plans to continue their retail expansion following a successful round of meetings at May's ECRM conference. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference is designed to allow established and up and coming brands to meet with retailers in their field, in the hopes of having their products featured through some of the largest online and brick and mortar retailers in the United States.
May's program titled Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition was an unprecedented event. Social distancing necessitated that the conference proceed entirely online, with face to face meetings converted to a video conference format. This sudden change demonstrated the value of brands with a strong sense of tech literacy and an ability to adapt to the changing demands in the new age of business to business marketing.
Armourgenix® is known for their sports medicine and sports nutrition products that utilize proven natural ingredients coupled with their signature hemp complex. Their product line caters to every step of their customers' fitness journey, from pre-workout supplements like their Boostgenix formula to post-workout recovery products.
Two of the company's best-selling products are their Armourgenix® Recovery Powder and their Recovergenix roll-on gym gel. Roll-on gel has been a fast and efficient way to attend to muscle strain from intense workouts, and the addition of hemp complex for added potency is what makes this product particularly unique to Armourgenix®. But Recovergenix has also found popularity outside of the athletic community, from customers who say it's been a helpful tool in dealing with day-to-day muscle strain as well.
Armourgenix® has a well-curated product line that helped them stand out to buyers at ECRM. Maintaining a concise list of high-quality products has been an asset for the brand as it also enhanced their ability to showcase products in a fast-paced video conference setting. With little time to present their products to each new buyer, Armourgenix® used their intimate knowledge of their products to demonstrate what makes them such a strong retail competitor.
With the majority of supplement sales taking place online in 2020, brands that come with an established web-based following have a major advantage. Armourgenix® has been selling online since their inception, gathering customer reviews and meticulously planning their e-commerce expansion to include some of the most trafficked sites in the United States.
As their products gain notoriety across a variety of platforms, Armourgenix®'s fanbase continues to grow. Now, after impressing buyers and making deals at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing conference in May, it looks like Armourgenix® will continue their growth trend well into 2020.
