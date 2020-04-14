MILWAUKEE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong & Associates has two thought provoking third-party logistics events planned for 2020. On July 9th, in partnership with the Global Supply Chain Council, Armstrong & Associates (A&A) hosts its virtual 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit. Then on October 21st and 22nd, A&A hosts its 3PL Value Creation North America Summit in Chicago.
Both events detail the most important global and regional third-party logistics industry trends including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing "mega trends" in logistics, regional supply chain shifts, mergers and acquisitions activity (M&A), e-commerce logistics growth, and new technologies disrupting the 3PL market.
The virtual 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit provides insights into positioning your company for cutting edge initiatives to enhance customers' supply chain flexibility and agility, while boosting your bottom line. It provides an unparalleled opportunity to learn and share ideas for driving 3PL growth globally and throughout Asia.
With a focus on executive panels for thought leadership and information sharing, the 3PL Value Creation North America Summit is a unique conference. It represents an outstanding deep dive into the operational, financial, and technological aspects of global and regional 3PL markets. With a mix of executive discussions regarding 3PL industry dynamics, trade, M&A, disruptive technologies, and emerging trends, the North America summit provides an unparalleled analysis of the 3PL industry.
To join A&A events as a speaker or sponsor or for further questions, please reach out to Armstrong & Associates at 414-545-3838. Additional information can also be found at the website: 3plogistics.com/events.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A's mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A's 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A's email newsletter currently has over 85,000 subscribers globally.
A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 21 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
ABOUT GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN COUNCIL
Founded in 2002, the Global Supply Chain Council (GSCC) is Asia's largest professional organization focused exclusively on supply chain management. Members are experts from all facets of the manufacturing, retail and logistics industry who come together to share practical knowledge and professional expertise to improve individual and industry performance. Visit www.gscc.co for more information.
