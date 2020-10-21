- Net income was $11.0 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.71 for the third quarter. - Key profitability ratios were strong in the third quarter with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.23% and return on average equity (ROE) of 13.55%. - Third quarter revenue increased $3.6 million, or 11.9%, over the prior year comparative quarter. - Deposits were $3.3 billion at September 30, 2020, up $196.1 million from the previous quarter. - $142.7 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans have been funded. -Provision for loan losses was $2.3 million in the third quarter, reflecting the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.