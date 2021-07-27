GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced operating results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, compared to $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased to $28.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $24.8 million for the comparable quarter of 2020. For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, net income and net interest income were $26.6 million and $54.5 million, respectively as compared to $17.3 million and $47.8 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.
Annualized key profitability ratios remained strong, as measured by a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.21% and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.38% for the second quarter, compared to 11.64% and 1.07%, respectively, for the prior year quarter.
"Arrow delivered another solid quarter marked by both strong core earnings and profitability ratios," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "As the economy improves and pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, Arrow is well-positioned to provide both traditional banking for those eager to return to it, as well as digital banking for the growing group of customers who embraced our digital platform over the past year. We continue to make strategic investments in our digital customer experience and branch network to support changing customer needs."
Arrow announced plans to renovate a large portion of its Glens Falls headquarters, including workspace for support teams and the Main Office branch. Additionally, Saratoga National Bank announced plans to consolidate its Jones Road and Ballard Road Wilton branches this fall into a nearby office in a high-traffic commercial district. The new location and design will provide efficiencies and enhance our ability to develop relationships, even as routine transactions continue to migrate online.
Finally, Arrow's two banks rolled out digital enhancements in the second quarter, including a mobile app for business customers and SecureLOCKTM Equip, an addition to our consumer mobile apps that allows users to freeze their debit cards.
The following expands on our second-quarter financial results:
COVID-19 Response: In the second quarter, as restrictions were lifted by the state and CDC, Arrow likewise lifted the face covering requirement at its banking and insurance offices. Vaccination was and continues to be strongly encouraged for team members, and Arrow is monitoring vaccination rates of its employees. Personal protective equipment, including shields and hand sanitizing stations remain in place and our Business Continuity Task Force continues to meet regularly to address the latest guidance and to monitor the impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
In the second quarter, the Arrow lending team accelerated the forgiveness process for PPP borrowers, with about half of loans forgiven as of quarter-end.
Loan Growth: Total loans were $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2021. Loan growth for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.8 million and increased $82.2 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2020. Total outstanding commercial loans decreased $29.0 million, or 3.3%, in the second quarter. PPP loans, included in the commercial portfolio, decreased $46.0 million in the second quarter. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $31.4 million, or 3.6%, in the second quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans, net of approximately $15.9 million of loans sold, increased $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Deposit Growth: At June 30, 2021, deposit balances were $3.4 billion. Deposits decreased in the second quarter of 2021 by $15.6 million and increased by $369.3 million, or 12.0%, from the prior-year level. Municipal deposits decreased $49.0 million in the second quarter consistent with seasonal municipal behavior. Non-municipal deposits increased $33.4 million for the quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 22.2% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 21.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, other time deposits were $142.1 million, a decrease of $74.5 million compared to the prior year. Municipal deposits increased $138.9 million, or 19.1% from June 30, 2020.
Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter was $28.4 million, up 14.2% from $24.8 million in the comparable quarter of 2020. Interest and fees on loans were $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 7.6% from $25.1 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Interest and fees related to PPP loans, included in the $27.0 million, produced $3.1 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 57.8%, from the $3.2 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending June 30, 2020. The net interest margin was 3.08% for the quarter, compared to 3.05% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was due to a variety of factors, including the timing of the forgiveness of PPP loans offset by lower interest rates and increased cash balances.
Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $8.5 million, compared to $7.2 million in the comparable 2020 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $454 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2020. Fees and other services to customers increased $641 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2020. Interchange fees related to increased customer activity of debit card usage was the largest driver of the increase.
Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.1 million, an increase from $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The largest component of noninterest expense was salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Technology expenses increased from the prior year in part due to variable costs related to increased utilization of consumer banking technology. Other non-interest expense included the expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $501 thousand in the second quarter.
Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million for the same quarter of 2020. The effective income tax rates for the three- month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, were 24.1% and 21.9%, respectively.
Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong at June 30, 2021, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.01% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, a decrease from 0.06% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, were $7.8 million, up $1.3 million from June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets of $8.0 million at June 30, 2021 represented 0.20% of period-end assets consistent with June 30, 2020.
For the second quarter of 2021, the provision for credit losses was $263 thousand and the expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures included in other liabilities was $501 thousand. The allowance for credit losses was $27.0 million on June 30, 2021, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.03% on June 30, 2020.
Liquidity: As of June 30, 2021, Arrow's liquidity position was strong with interest-bearing cash balances at June 30, 2021 of $433.5 million. Arrow continues to be positioned to address any unexpected volatility, which may affect cash flow and deposit balances. At June 30, 2021, contingent collateralized lines of credit were in place and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, totaling $1.4 billion. Arrow has additional liquidity options currently available, including access to unsecured lines of credit such as Fed funds and brokered markets.
Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $353.0 million on June 30, 2021, up $35.3 million, or 11.1%, from June 30, 2020. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.79% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.78%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.
Cash and Stock Dividends: On June 15, 2021, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the second quarter of 2020 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 25, 2020.
Industry Recognition: Both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continue to hold BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank ratings. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2021, Arrow was named a Raymond James Community Bankers Cup winner, which recognizes the top 10% of community banks using various profitability, efficiency and balance sheet metrics.
About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may constitute "non- GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non- GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future, including, in particular, statements regarding the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 27,014
$ 25,077
$ 52,197
$ 49,951
Interest on Deposits at Banks
103
41
188
165
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
1,671
1,871
3,177
4,064
Exempt from Federal Taxes
907
1,013
1,827
2,048
Total Interest and Dividend Income
29,695
28,002
57,389
56,228
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
192
310
411
797
Savings Deposits
501
1,173
1,066
3,644
Time Deposits over $250,000
69
438
189
971
Other Time Deposits
156
784
378
1,784
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
1
16
3
38
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
196
217
389
646
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
171
173
340
401
Interest on Financing Leases
49
49
98
99
Total Interest Expense
1,335
3,160
2,874
8,380
NET INTEREST INCOME
28,360
24,842
54,515
47,848
Provision for Credit Losses
263
3,040
(385)
5,812
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
28,097
21,802
54,900
42,036
NONINTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,589
2,135
4,967
4,348
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,919
2,278
5,528
4,729
Insurance Commissions
1,626
1,732
3,266
3,364
Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
196
(106)
356
(480)
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
625
547
2,040
760
Other Operating Income
523
578
929
2,137
Total Noninterest Income
8,478
7,164
17,086
14,858
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
10,845
10,212
21,983
20,595
Occupancy Expenses, Net
1,484
1,345
3,077
2,794
Technology and Equipment Expense
3,710
3,227
7,169
6,579
FDIC Assessments
245
242
515
461
Other Operating Expense
2,803
2,219
5,021
4,570
Total Noninterest Expense
19,087
17,245
37,765
34,999
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
17,488
11,721
34,221
21,895
Provision for Income Taxes
4,209
2,562
7,662
4,609
NET INCOME
$ 13,279
$ 9,159
$ 26,559
$ 17,286
Average Shares Outstanding 1:
Basic
15,557
15,441
15,543
15,444
Diluted
15,616
15,448
15,589
15,460
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$ 0.85
$ 0.59
$ 1.71
$ 1.12
Diluted Earnings
0.85
0.59
1.70
1.12
1
2020 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 44,760
$ 42,116
$ 38,267
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
433,468
338,875
215,003
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale at Fair Value
437,868
365,287
378,778
Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $210,916 at
June 30, 2021; $226,576 at December 31, 2020; and
$241,875 at June 30, 2020)
204,490
218,405
233,517
Equity Securities
1,992
1,636
1,583
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock
5,380
5,349
5,574
Loans
2,644,082
2,595,030
2,561,915
Allowance for Credit Losses
(27,010)
(29,232)
(26,300)
Net Loans
2,617,072
2,565,798
2,535,615
Premises and Equipment, Net
43,268
42,612
41,231
Goodwill
21,873
21,873
21,873
Other Intangible Assets, Net
2,082
1,950
1,662
Other Assets
83,938
84,735
74,074
Total Assets
$ 3,896,191
$ 3,688,636
$ 3,547,177
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
761,991
701,341
667,585
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
977,955
832,434
791,521
Savings Deposits
1,471,591
1,423,358
1,262,102
Time Deposits over $250,000
84,357
123,622
130,935
Other Time Deposits
142,139
153,971
216,630
Total Deposits
3,438,033
3,234,726
3,068,773
Federal Funds Purchased and
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
3,092
17,486
47,599
Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances
45,000
45,000
50,000
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
Subsidiary Trusts
20,000
20,000
20,000
Finance Leases
5,193
5,217
5,239
Other Liabilities
31,840
31,815
37,879
Total Liabilities
3,543,158
3,354,244
3,229,490
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares
Authorized at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March
31, 2020
—
—
—
Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized
(20,194,474 Shares Issued at June 30, 2021 and December
31, 2020 and 19,606,449 at June 30, 2020)
20,194
20,194
19,606
Additional Paid-in Capital
355,195
353,662
336,643
Retained Earnings
60,494
41,899
42,704
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(2,658)
(816)
(276)
Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,622,797 Shares at June 30, 2021;
4,678,736 Shares at December 31, 2020 and 4,595,891
Shares at March 31, 2020)
(80,192)
(80,547)
(80,990)
Total Stockholders' Equity
353,033
334,392
317,687
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 3,896,191
$ 3,688,636
$ 3,547,177
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
Net Income
$ 13,279
$ 13,280
$ 12,495
$ 11,046
$ 9,159
Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):
Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments
145
119
66
(53)
(80)
Share and Per Share Data:1
Period End Shares Outstanding
15,572
15,543
15,516
15,489
15,461
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
15,557
15,528
15,499
15,472
15,441
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
15,616
15,563
15,515
15,481
15,448
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.85
$ 0.86
$ 0.81
$ 0.71
$ 0.59
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.85
0.85
0.81
0.71
0.59
Cash Dividend Per Share
0.260
0.260
0.260
0.252
0.252
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 369,034
$ 334,155
$ 349,430
$ 242,928
$ 155,931
Investment Securities
668,089
593,822
590,151
592,457
607,094
Loans
2,651,449
2,618,362
2,610,834
2,582,253
2,518,198
Deposits
3,395,271
3,254,815
3,256,238
3,082,499
2,952,432
Other Borrowed Funds
74,957
82,659
95,047
136,117
129,383
Shareholders' Equity
350,203
340,708
331,899
324,269
316,380
Total Assets
3,851,921
3,712,020
3,721,954
3,583,322
3,437,155
Return on Average Assets, annualized
1.38 %
1.45 %
1.34 %
1.23 %
1.07 %
Return on Average Equity, annualized
15.21 %
15.81 %
14.98 %
13.55 %
11.64 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2
16.32 %
17.00 %
16.13 %
14.61 %
12.58 %
Average Earning Assets
$ 3,688,572
$ 3,546,339
$ 3,550,415
$ 3,417,638
$ 3,281,223
Average Paying Liabilities
2,721,961
2,639,240
2,674,795
2,545,435
2,457,690
Interest Income
29,695
27,694
28,372
27,296
28,002
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3
293
235
251
284
281
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
29,988
27,929
28,623
27,580
28,283
Interest Expense
1,335
1,539
1,918
2,396
3,160
Net Interest Income
28,360
26,155
26,454
24,900
24,842
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
28,653
26,390
26,705
25,184
25,123
Net Interest Margin, annualized
3.08 %
2.99 %
2.96 %
2.90 %
3.05 %
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3
3.12 %
3.02 %
2.99 %
2.93 %
3.08 %
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4
Noninterest Expense
$ 19,087
$ 18,678
$ 18,192
$ 17,487
$ 17,245
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
53
54
56
56
57
Net Noninterest Expense
$ 19,034
$ 18,624
$ 18,136
$ 17,431
$ 17,188
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
$ 28,653
$ 26,390
$ 26,705
$ 25,184
$ 25,123
Noninterest Income
8,478
8,608
9,103
8,697
7,164
Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
196
160
88
(72)
(106)
Net Gross Income
$ 36,935
$ 34,838
$ 35,720
$ 33,953
$ 32,394
Efficiency Ratio
51.53 %
53.46 %
50.77 %
51.34 %
53.06 %
Period-End Capital Information:
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
$ 353,033
$ 342,413
$ 334,392
$ 325,660
$ 317,687
Book Value per Share 1
22.67
22.03
21.55
21.02
20.55
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
23,955
23,922
23,823
23,662
23,535
Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2
21.13
20.49
20.02
19.50
19.03
Capital Ratios:5
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.29 %
9.37 %
9.07 %
9.17 %
9.32 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.79 %
13.56 %
13.39 %
13.20 %
13.07 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.61 %
14.39 %
14.24 %
14.06 %
13.94 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.78 %
15.55 %
15.48 %
15.28 %
15.10 %
Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.
$ 1,804,854
$ 1,725,754
$ 1,659,029
$ 1,537,128
$ 1,502,866
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Footnotes:
1.
Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 25, 2020, 3% stock dividend.
2.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$ 353,033
$ 342,413
$ 334,392
$ 325,660
$ 317,687
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net
23,955
23,922
23,823
23,662
23,535
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 329,078
$ 318,491
$ 310,569
$ 301,998
$ 294,152
Period End Shares Outstanding
15,572
15,543
15,516
15,489
15,461
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-
GAAP)
$ 21.13
$ 20.49
$ 20.02
$ 19.50
$ 19.03
Net Income
13,279
13,280
12,495
11,046
9,159
Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)
16.32 %
17.00 %
16.13 %
14.61 %
12.58 %
3.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 29,695
$ 27,694
$ 28,372
$ 27,296
$ 28,002
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
293
235
251
284
281
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$ 29,988
$ 27,929
$ 28,623
$ 27,580
$ 28,283
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 28,360
$ 26,155
$ 26,454
$ 24,900
$ 24,842
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
293
235
251
284
281
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$ 28,653
$ 26,390
$ 26,705
$ 25,184
$ 25,123
Average Earning Assets
$3,688,572
$3,546,339
$3,550,415
$3,417,638
$3,281,223
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
3.12 %
3.02 %
2.99 %
2.93 %
3.08 %
4.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).
5.
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at June 30, 2021 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.79%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
Total Risk Weighted Assets
$2,438,445
$2,404,456
$2,357,094
$2,321,637
$2,283,430
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
336,265
326,039
315,696
306,356
298,362
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
13.79 %
13.56 %
13.39 %
13.20 %
13.07 %
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.
Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
Loan Portfolio
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
6/30/2020
Commercial Loans
$ 242,790
$ 240,554
$ 276,671
Commercial Real Estate Loans
598,241
571,787
533,032
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
841,031
812,341
809,703
Consumer Loans
892,549
859,768
828,493
Residential Real Estate Loans
910,502
922,921
923,719
Total Loans
$ 2,644,082
$ 2,595,030
$ 2,561,915
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter
$ 26,840
$ 28,446
$ 23,637
Loans Charged-off
(443)
(630)
(487)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
350
179
110
Net Loans Charged-off
(93)
(451)
(377)
Provision for Credit Losses
263
1,237
3,040
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter
$ 27,010
$ 29,232
$ 26,300
Nonperforming Assets
Nonaccrual Loans
$ 7,102
$ 6,033
$ 5,461
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
595
228
901
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
78
145
150
Total Nonperforming Loans
7,775
6,406
6,512
Repossessed Assets
99
155
116
Other Real Estate Owned
99
—
595
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 7,973
$ 6,561
$ 7,223
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.01 %
0.07 %
0.06 %
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.04 %
0.19 %
0.49 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans
1.02 %
1.13 %
1.03 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
347.40 %
456.32 %
403.87 %
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
0.29 %
0.25 %
0.25 %
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.20 %
Six Month Period Ended:
Allowance for Loan Losses
Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year
$ 29,232
$ 21,187
Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13
(1,300)
—
Loans Charged-off
(1,076)
(968)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
539
269
Net Loans Charged-off
(537)
(699)
Provision for Loan Losses
(385)
5,812
Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period
$ 27,010
$ 26,300
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized
0.04 %
0.06 %
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized
(0.03)%
0.48 %
