(PRNewsfoto/ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 By ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., will share new data on neffy highlighting our innovative intranasal treatment of type 1 severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) 2022 annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, February 25-28.  Clinical results from our studies examining the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of epinephrine after intranasal administration with neffy, intramuscular and subcutaneous administration methods and data about potential cardiovascular risks associated with use of Epinephrine Auto-injectors (EAIs) will be presented.

"We are excited to share these new data from our studies that continue to demonstrate neffy has the potential to be a safe and effective non-injectable solution for the emergency treatment of type 1 allergic reactions including anaphylaxis," said Richard Lowenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We look forward to further engaging with patient advocacy groups and other research colleagues at AAAAI to ensure we continue on our path to make a positive impact on the lives of patients and their families who have this condition."

See below for a list of data ARS will make available during AAAAI.

Abstract Title

Presentation Details

neffy Human Factor Findings

Abstract #: 007

  

 Abstract available here

Comparison of Pharmacokinetic Parameters and Intra-Blood Vessel Injection Rates Between Manual IM injection and Epinephrine Auto-Injectors

Abstract #: 008

     

 Abstract available here

Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of neffy (1 mg) compared to EpiPen (0.3 mg) and Manual IM injection (0.3 mg) – an Integrated Analysis

Abstract #: 009

     

 Abstract available here

Accidental Intravascular Auto-Injection of Epinephrine (Adrenaline) Rapidly Increases Pharmacokinetic and Hemodynamic Parameters

Abstract #: 010

   

 Abstract available here

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is developing neffy (ARS-1), an intranasal epinephrine product in clinical development for patients and their caregivers with type 1 allergic reactions including food, medications and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

For more, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

About neffy (ARS-1)

neffy is an aqueous formulation of epinephrine nasal spray uniquely developed with Intravail®, a novel nasal absorption enhancing technology. neffy has demonstrated comparable pharmacokinetics to injection of epinephrine in clinical studies using a low and safe intranasal dose. The Company believes that the neffy formulation may enable people to easily deliver epinephrine rapidly and with less hesitation at the onset of an allergic reaction including in emergency situations, as compared to currently available epinephrine intramuscular injection products. neffy is also designed to be user-friendly, needle-free, and easily portable to carry in a pocket or purse anytime, anywhere.

About anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction with a sudden onset that can occur very quickly (within minutes) and could be fatal if not treated immediately with epinephrine. In the United States, sources estimate that approximately 3 million patients receive and fill prescriptions for epinephrine intramuscular injection products today. Epidemiological data from peer-reviewed publications estimate about 20 million individuals experience severe allergic reactions and could be at risk for anaphylaxis.

We hope the introduction of neffy would be a welcome tool for more patients with severe allergies to administer lifesaving epinephrine safely, quickly, and painlessly without hesitation to prevent anaphylaxis from progressing to more severe consequences.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ars-pharmaceuticals-inc-to-share-new-data-at-the-2022-american-academy-of-allergy-asthma--immunology-aaaai-annual-meeting-301473358.html

SOURCE ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.