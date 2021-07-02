NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Art Renewal Center (ARC), announced today a groundbreaking, first ever, online auction for Important 21st Century Realism hosted on Sothebys.com. Open for bidding online from July 16 - July 26, 2021, this sale entitled Contemporary Realism: Important 21st Century Works, consists of 28 lots featuring a carefully selected group of winners and high-ranking finalists from the largest competition in the world for Representational Art. ARC, a 501C3, non-profit educational foundation, and leader of the revival of Realism in Contemporary Art, received 4,941 entries from 83 countries and spanning six continents to their 15th International ARC Salon Competition. In person viewing will be available at Sotheby's NY during these same dates in conjunction with the 15th International ARC Salon Exhibition; a total of 91 Contemporary Representational works to be on view. The public opening will be held on July 17, from 11am to 3pm. Please RSVP to attend this event. The works represent a diverse grouping of artists of different ethnicities, genders and backgrounds from around the world. Starting as only a murmur in the 1980's, the 21st Century Representational Art Movement has grown exponentially along with interest and demand. It is anticipated that this public sale for Important 21st Century Realism hosted by Sotheby's will be the first of many.
The ARC has also partnered with Fashion Week San Diego® (FWSD), California's largest traditional fashion week, to present "Art and Beauty Behind Fashion," on July 24th, where nine FWSD designers will debut their original couture outfits on live models, paired with and inspired by premier pieces from the 15th ARC Salon Competition. Tickets to "Art & Beauty Behind Fashion" will be an exclusive event requiring an RSVP to be made in advance at info@fashionweeksd.com.
After the show at Sotheby's NY, the majority of works in the exhibition will be traveling on to the Museum of European Modern Art, (MEAM), in Barcelona, (October 8 – December 12), joining additional works from the competition. Here it will hang alongside the MEAM's representational painting and sculpture competition, Figurativas. This awe-inspiring event will showcase the true international nature and collaborative spirit of this new wave in Contemporary Art.
Kara Lysandra Ross, ARC Co-Chair and COO states, "21st Century Representational Art cannot possibly be mistaken for any other period in fine art, as it is inherently an expression of today's society, communicating our shared humanity. For 100 years, artists have been deconstructing works of fine art, creating paintings that are visually flat, throwing paint, or even showing blank canvases. At the time this was new, exciting and shocking. Now, in the 21st century, thousands of artists and collectors alike, want to start reconstructing and reclaiming our universal visual language, like great theater, suspending disbelief, and expressing it all with beauty, poetry and grace."
About Art Renewal Center
Leading the revival of realism in the visual arts, the Art Renewal Center (ARC), a 501(c)(3), non-profit, educational foundation, hosts the largest online museum dedicated to representational art and includes works by the Old Masters, 19th Century, and 21st Century Artists as well as articles, letters and other online resources. The ARC is the foremost and only vetting service for representational art schools ensuring that the teaching curricula and quality of teacher and student work meet their strict standards to become ARC Approved™. The ARC also runs the ARC Salon Competition, which is the largest and most prestigious competition in the world for realist artists painting, sculpting and drawing today with eleven categories and thousands of works competing, culminating in a traveling live exhibition of many of the winning works. The ARC works with other ARC Allied Organizations™, artist groups, museums, and publications to become a central news hub for the 21st Century Representational Art Movement. For more information, visit http://www.artrenewal.org.
About Sotheby's
Established in 1744, Sotheby's is the world's premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby's promotes access, connoisseurship and preservation of fine art and rare objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 50 categories, which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Interiors, among many others.
About Fashion Week San Diego
Fashion Week San Diego® (FWSD) is an annual bi-national event, comprised of a Fall Runway Show, and a series of exclusive events throughout San Diego County and New York. Launched by San Diego fashion Entrepreneur Allison Andrews in the fall of 2008 and operated by GFASH Designer Gwen Bates, FWSD is designed to grow the developing local retail industry and serve as a launching pad for emerging designers. FWSD breaks the traditional industry molds by connecting consumers directly with designers through annual events, social media and sales opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.fashionweeksd.com.
