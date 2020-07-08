Artel_Logo.jpg

 By Artel

HERNDON, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded Artel, LLC (Artel) a $9.6M task order to deliver a 10 GB terrestrial circuit between Naval Support Activity, Bahrain and Al Udeid Air Force Base, Qatar. This 5-year contract was awarded under DISA's Global Network Services (GNS) contract vehicle and will be provided on a Synchronous Transport Module (STM-64).

"This task order delivers a vital DISN backbone in Southwest Asia," says Artel CEO Paul Domorski, "Artel continues to provide critical communications for DISA, the Department of Defense and national security customers around the globe."

